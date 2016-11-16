Slow Cooker Shredded Beef Tostadas [Community Eats]

My friend and I went to Mezcal Mexican Restaurant & Bar in the St. Thomas Shopping Center the other day and got the lunch combos. They were delicious! Mexican food is my favorite, but my husband usually doesn't prefer it. But I do know one of his weaknesses. If I can get him to smell the delicious aroma of the food, he will try it. Yes, husbands are often like children when it comes to trying new foods. I cooked mine overnight and he had to have these for breakfast since the smell coming from the slow cooker was calling his name. He declared that this Mexican dish was a winner.

I came up with a super easy recipe in which your slow cooker will do most of the work for you. Almost everything is pre-made and requires assembly only. This is the recipe for those busy parents who have a little time but still want big flavors. I used beef, but this recipe works with chicken and pork, too.

Lori Edmonds is a Reisterstown resident and can be reached via email at silkypup@msn.com.

Ingredients

•2 to 3-lb. chuck roast

24-oz. salsa (whatever your favorite is)

1 cup water

Corn tortillas

Guacamole

Sour cream

Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

2 limes quartered

Directions

Put the beef, water and salsa in your slow cooker and cook on low for 10 to 12 hours. When it's time to eat, shred the beef with two forks in the sauce. Heat your tortilla in your preferred method (I heat them in a dry pan until hot with sear marks). Place a large spoonful of beef on the tortilla, top with cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Drizzle a little lime juice on top and serve to your family's delight.