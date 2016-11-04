Easy-baked sandwich egg rolls [Community Eats]

I took my mom to one of our newest and most popular restaurants last week, the O.C. Brewing Co on Reisterstown Road. For the beer lover, this is the paradise of brews for everyone's tastes. Since mom and I rarely drink, we came for the food. The menu is vast and I saw one section that had their egg roll sandwiches that have everything but the kitchen sink tucked into them. I got one and it was yummy for my tummy! The only thing I didn't like was that it was deep fried, like the usual egg rolls. Of course, I was inspired to try simple sandwiches that were wrapped in an egg roll wrapper but baked.

I'm always looking for ways to slim down my meals and often eat meat and cheese inside a leaf of lettuce or just plain to cut the carbs. Egg roll wrappers are super low in calories, and any meat and cheese works well in them. I chose three combinations and I loved them! Just serve with your favorite dipping sauce, and your family will be begging for a repeat performance. I also have a few frozen to thaw and reheat for a quick lunch.

Lori Edmonds is a Reisterstown resident and can be reached via email at silkypup@msn.com

Ingredients

•1 pack of egg roll wrappers

Sliced roast beef with slices of brie cheese

Sliced ham with slices of Swiss cheese

Sliced pepperoni with mozzarella cheese

1 egg, beaten

Salt and herbs to taste

Dijon mustard, horseradish sauce and marinara sauce for dipping

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Take your meat and cheese and roll the meat around the cheese into a small log. Take your wrapper and place in front of you so it looks like a diamond and points are north, south, east and west. Put the meat and cheese log in the middle, roll the south diamond up and over the log, pull east and west points to the center over log and then roll everything up. Place side seam down on a baking sheet. Repeat with all the combinations you want to make. Brush with egg wash on top and season with finishing salt and herbs of your choice. Bake for 25 minutes until golden. Serve with sauces while hot. These also could be served cold; perfect for the lunch box.