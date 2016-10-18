Seasonal recipe creations: Apple Cider Fritters

The Owings Mills/Reisterstown community has a new grocery store!

Wegmans has arrived on Reisterstown Road, in Owings Mills, and seems to be a resounding success! The front is decorated with fall pumpkins and flowers — both of which always put me in the mood for apple recipes. The store is certainly spectacular and, when I visited, all of the food bars were packed with patrons. This made me realize how well convenience sells. However, convenience can certainly become expensive if taken advantage of too frequently.

When I started writing recipes I was focusing on people who might not have a strong cooking background and wanted to learn how to make basic foods. There was one problem I didn't depend on: What if people don't have the time to cook? It seems that many families are depending on fast food and already prepared meals to feed their families.

Is it that they don't have the time or that they don't have the skills to cook every night? I'm betting there's a combination of both reasons that have fueled the success of fast food restaurants. I found some great apples at Wegmans and decided that I wanted to develop some recipes that use basic ingredients that everyone should have and that anyone could make. This week, I've made a fusion of two favorites — apple fritters and apple cider donuts.

Ingredients

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 cup apple cider

• 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 3 cups of peeled and diced apples — use a firm apple like Granny Smith or Gala

• 1 cup sugar

• Vegetable or canola oil to cover 2 inches of the bottom of a large pot

Directions

Put the oil in your pot and set on medium to high heat to reach a temperature of between 300 and 320 degrees. Use a cooking thermometer — they are indispensable in the kitchen. While the oil is heating, combine the flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and apple cider until you have a thick cake-like batter. Add the apples and blend completely. In a separate bowl, combine the sugar and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon. Drop tablespoon-size portions of the apple mixture into the oil, making small batches at a time to avoid dropping the temperature too much and crowding the fritters. If any stick to the bottom, let them cook for 1 minute before scraping them gently from the bottom with a spatula and they will float in the oil and continue to cook. Flip fritters in the oil with a slotted spatula and, when golden brown, transfer to a rack. Let cool for one minute then roll in the cinnamon sugar to coat. Enjoy!

Lori Edmonds is a Reisterstown resident and can be reached via email at silkypup@msn.com.