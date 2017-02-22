Combine king cake, monkey bread — and Eureka!

Special to the Community Times

A friend of mine posted a picture of a king cake decorated with the traditional purple, green and gold sugars. She lives near New Orleans and the king cake is a symbol of Mardi Gras, which is coming up at the end of the month. Oh, to be in New Orleans at Mardi Gras!!! I love everything to do with that city! I have two friends who live in the area and I asked what the king cake tastes like. Come to find out, it's more of a cinnamon roll than a cake. My friends also told me where they get their favorites of this dish and that some of these are similar to monkey bread.

Monkey bread is biscuit dough rolled in butter than cinnamon sugar. You bake and then pull the pieces apart for a sweet treat. I've heard of this for a few years now but never got around to making any. Now, this would certainly be less time consuming than making a sweet yeast dough! But it needs to be uniquely mine and I remember my mom asking if I knew of any local bakeries that make a traditional pecan sticky bun. Eureka! OK, I didn't actually say that but I decided to combine these two favorites and see what came of it. What came is a delicious, sweet, nutty treat that is super simple to make but looks like you were stuck in the kitchen all day.

Lori Edmonds is a Reisterstown resident and can be reached via email at silkypup@msn.com.

Ingredients

•1 stick of melted butter, divided into 5 and 3 tbs., respectively

1/3 cup of packed brown sugar

1 cup of pecans, whole or chopped

1 can of pre-made biscuits, 16 oz. or 8 large biscuits

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tbs. cinnamon

Oil spray

Directions

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9" cake pan with oil. Combine the 5 tbs. of butter and the brown sugar until the sugar is melted and smooth. Spread this on the bottom of the pan. Next spread the pecans over the bottom on top of the brown sugar mixture. Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces, coat in the 3 tbs. of melted butter and roll in the combined granulated sugar and cinnamon. Place the pieces on top of the pecans in a single layer. Bake for 20 minutes. When removed from oven, immediately invert over a heat safe plate. Allow to rest for one minute then remove the baking pan. Serve warm.