Police blotter

Baltimore County police in the Franklin precinct recently recorded the following reported incidents, among others, in the Owings Mills and greater Reisterstown communities.

Burglary

Police said that between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, an unknown subject entered the trunk of an SUV parked at a residence on the unit block of Bellinger Court, in Reisterstown, by way of the broken trunk lock. The subject went to the front of the vehicle, popped the hood and tampered with the engine in an attempt to steal it.

Burglary

At about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 6, police said, an unknown subject removed a package from the front porch of a residence on the unit block of Wild Cherry Court, in Reisterstown. A witness saw the subject open the package and remove its contents.

Burglary

Police said that between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5, a known suspect, a neighbor, was observed by a witness to be acting suspicious at a residence on the 100 block of Byway Road, in Owings Mills. The witness observed the suspect open a fence door and go into the backyard of the location. About 15 minutes later, the suspect exited the residence through the front door. The victim said that the only item she discovered to be missing was $40 cash, which she kept in a kitchen desk drawer. An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect.

Burglary

On Oct. 7 at 6:37 p.m., police said, an officer responded to a residence on the unit block of Tartan Court, in Reisterstown, for a call of a pasty burglary. One power washer was taken from the shed, which had two locks that were broken to gain entry. The items in the shed were carefully rearranged and no drag marks were visible in the yard. The victim believes her ex-husband may have taken his own item from the shed, though he is not permitted on the property.

Burglary

At 10:55 p.m. Oct. 7, police said, unknown subjects climbed up onto the balcony of the victim's apartment, on the 200 block of Erin Way, in Reisterstown, and lowered a bicycle down to the ground, at which time all three subjects were scared away by a witness. The bicycle was recovered by its owner.

Burglary

Between 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 9:15 a.m. Oct. 8, police said, an unknown subject stole items from the victim's vehicle, which was parked in her driveway on the unit block of Cherry Hill Road, in Reisterstown.

Burglary

At about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 9, police said, an officer responded to a residence on the 800 block of Ivydale Avenue, in Reisterstown, for a report that a bicycle had been stolen from the victim's backyard. Two subjects approached the area on bicycles. One subject walked into the backyard and rode the stolen bicycle onto the road. The subjects dumped the stolen bicycle in the road a few houses up the street and fled when they heard a neighbor yell to call the police. The bicycle was recovered and returned to the owner.

Burglary

Between 10 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. Oct. 10, police said, an unknown subject took bricks and landscaping stone, which was stacked on the side of a residence on the 3100 block of Walnut Avenue in Owings Mills.

Burglary

Between 10 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. Oct. 10, police said, the door to the victim's apartment on the 100 block of Brookebury Drive, in Reisterstown, was forced open. Nothing was taken from the apartment, but the door lock was damaged.

Burglary

Between 9 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. Oct. 10, police said, the door to the victim's residence, on the unit block of Rosemary Way, in Reisterstown, was ajar when he arrived home. Two televisions, two Xbox systems, a laptop, cash, and a social security card were taken. The door was pried open.

Burglary

At 8:21 p.m. Oct. 10, police said, an officer was dispatched to a residence on the unit block of Village Gate Court, in Owings Mills, for a past theft. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim, who said his bicycle had been stolen from his front lawn.