Pets of the week

Nitrous is a laid back Rottweiler who loves long walks, food and attention. He is very intelligent and knows commands like "sit," "down," and "paw." In his previous home, he lived with children and another dog named Diesel. The two canines love being together and would be happy to be adopted together. Nitrous is available for adoption for $100.

Rue Submitted photo Rue Rue (Submitted photo)

Rue is an affectionate and playful kitten. He is very active and loves playing with laser pointers and wand toys. But, he also has a sweet side and enjoys cuddling and getting belly rubs. He is available for adoption for $85.

For more information, call 410-833-8848, or visit the Baltimore Humane Society at 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, or visit the website at www.bmorehumane.org.