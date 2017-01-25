Former Hampden store owner is Ayurvedic practitioner, teaches cooking out of Reisterstown home

On a frigid December morning, Susan Weis-Bohlen stirs a large pot of chana dal, a hearty dish of cooked split chickpeas that is a common meal in India and the Middle East. Her three rescue dogs pad around her spacious kitchen, which is appointed with colorful lamps from India and posters of Hindu deities.

"My chana dal has ginger, mustard, and turmeric — all heating spices," said Weis-Bohlen, who runs Susan's Kitchen and Breathe Ayurveda out of her Reisterstown home. "It also has Himalayan salt to boost immunity."

Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old system of traditional healing that has its roots in India. The name is derived from the Sanskrit words meaning "the science of life."

For Weis-Bohlen, preparing foods from around the globe and using exotic spices isn't just a way to make foods taste good, it's a way of creating healing through cooking. A certified Ayurvedic practitioner, she teaches vegetarian cooking classes to groups ranging from parents to health care professionals. Weis-Bohlen also provides one-on-one Ayurvedic consultations.

According to Ayurveda, each person has a unique constitution (referred to as a dosha). Keeping one's dosha in balance according to variables such as bodily constitution, time of year and emotional state, is the goal of Ayurveda.

"Yoga is for mind and spirit. Ayurveda is the sister science that allows us to care for our body," said Diane Finlayson, an Ayurvedic educator and program director of the master of science in yoga therapy Program at the Maryland University of Integrative Health in Laurel. "Yoga and Ayurveda connect us to nature."

A typical Ayurveda dish might contain turmeric powder to boost immunity, toasted black mustard seeds for blood circulation, ginger to stimulate the appetite and ajwain, an herb related to caraway, for indigestion. Weis-Bohlen's teaching kitchen contains more than 100 spices collected during her frequent international travels.

"Ayurvedic cooking uses all of your senses. You get the aroma, the colors, the flavor," said Weis-Bohlen, 53, who studied Ayurveda in India and at the Chopra Center in California. In Ayurveda, some spices are considered heating while other may be used to cool and detoxify the body.

"My cooking classes reflect the seasons," she said. "In summer, I cook more cooling foods, in the fall I made grounding and heating foods. In the spring you want drier and more enlivening foods."

Most Americans are overloaded with information about food and nutrition, especially when it comes to healthy eating. "It's easy for people to get overwhelmed or to make poor choices," said Weis-Bohlen, who aims to simplify vegetarian cooking.

"A lot of moms bring their kids to my classes," she said. Weis-Bohlen, who is married to Larry Bohlen, a former NASA rocket scientist turned environmental entrepreneur, said she wants to show people that vegetarian cooking is "accessible, easy, delicious and inexpensive."

When is comes to food, Ayurveda posits that there is no one-size-fits-all recipe for health. "Someone who is skinny and in poor health needs to eat differently than a muscular, athletic person," said Weis-Bolen. "It all falls under the title of self-care and everybody's self-care is different."

"I think people are opening to all kinds of differing ways of taking care of our bodies," said the Rev. Alice Reid, spiritual director of the Center for Spiritual Living Central Maryland in Reisterstown, who has tried Ayurveda, acupuncture and other forms of holistic healing. "Rarely do I see a traditional doctor. I want to be empowered for my own health. The holistic practices give me everything I need," Reid said.

Pizza, peanut butter, pasta

Weis-Bohlen admits that even though she is a vegetarian, her eating habits weren't always healthy. When she was growing up, she said, sugar was sprinkled on nearly every fruit. "We ate traditional foods like mashed potatoes with butter and milk. The most exotic spices we had were Lawry's seasoned salt."

By the time Weis-Bohlen was in her 20s, her weight had topped 200 pounds. "I was overweight by being a 'P' vegetarian: too much pizza, peanut butter and pasta," she said. "That's how I gained 60 pounds."

Determined to lose weight, in 2007 Weis-Bohlen turned to Ayurveda. She went to the Chopra Center to participate in panchakarma — an intensive Ayurvedic detoxification program. "I rapidly lost 30 pounds and my cholesterol dropped immediately," she said.

From 2004 to 2014, Weis-Bohlen owned and operated breathe books and breathe bookstore cafe in Hampden. She closed the store to focus her attention on Ayurveda, teaching mediation, and leading vegetarian cooking classes. Weis-Bohlen also leads annual tours to sacred sites around the globe. Past trips have included India, Peru, Bhutan, and England.

"I call my business Breathe Ayurveda because breathing is something everyone can and must do," Weis-Bohlen said.

"One of the first things we're taught in yoga is how to breathe," said Weis-Bohlen, who teaches meditation classes and leads meditation retreats. "As women, we're taught to hold our tummies in. I say, let the belly fly! I never thought I'd sit in front of 200 people and have them stare at my belly!"

Weis-Bohlen said she is particularly gratified when students from India or China compliment her on her knowledge of traditional cooking. "They love that this nice Jewish girl from Pikesville is teaching them the medicine that their grandmothers knew."