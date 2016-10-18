Helping a loved one during cancer treatment means being present, supportive

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Receiving a cancer diagnosis is something that no one should ever have to go through yet, according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, about 246,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2016 in the United States alone.

For family and friends who suddenly find themselves thrust into the role of supporter or caregiver for someone battling cancer, it can be difficult to know what to do next. It's critical to be supportive and present. If you're not sure what to do next, try one of the following ways to support your loved one through this process.

• Go to appointments. No matter how independent or brave your loved one tries to be, and no matter how many times they say, "No, you don't need to go," do it anyway. Going to a doctor's appointment alone is no fun, especially for those fighting a life-threatening illness or disease. It will be a blessing to have someone there to help with both physical and emotional support such as making decisions and arranging transportation.

• Learn to listen. One of the most important things a friend can do is to be a good listener when needed. It will be extremely helpful for your loved one to have someone to hear what they are going through. Rather than listening to give advice or to respond to a statement, this is a great time to practice listening for the sake of listening. Those facing huge life-altering decisions are often consumed with the thoughts of the repercussions of those decisions. Lending a compassionate ear might just be the most helpful thing you can do.

• Do some reading. Many of those fighting the disease have chosen to chronicle their diagnosis and treatment process via a blog or video sharing platform such as YouTube. Many people fighting the disease feel that these platforms give them a voice, and many times they are successful in developing their own supportive micro-communities that follow their journey along the way. For those who are supporting someone fighting cancer, these blogs provide insight as to what to expect along the way. It's comforting to be able to relate and connect with other people, even if they are thousands of miles away.

• Participate in a cancer awareness walk/run. Races in support of cancer awareness charities are a fantastic way to support the cause regardless of whether you've ever participated in an athletic event previously. Most of these events, if not all, have a walking option and allow you the time you need to complete the race. If participating isn't an option, donate to the cause instead. Participating in an annual walk is one of the nicest ways friends and family can show support and solidarity.

• Run errands. It can be quite difficult to carry on with everyday duties and obligations when you are receiving cancer treatments or are recovering from major surgery. Make a list of practical needs your friend or loved one will have. Consider things like meals and grocery shopping, carpools, child care, cleaning service, and car maintenance. If necessary, recruit friends and other family members to help handle these tasks.

• Don't forget the kids. For anyone, a cancer diagnosis is frightening, but it can be particularly rough for the parents of small children. Children might not understand what cancer is or why Mommy or Daddy can't take them to dance class. Parents diagnosed with cancer want their children's lives to remain as "normal" as possible. This is a difficult time for children, too — one they might not understand completely. Help schedule play dates, carpools to school or sports practices, or maybe even a special weekly "date" where they get to choose the activity for the day.

• Prepare care packages. Preparing care packages is a wonderful way to provide a little comfort and happiness to someone during a difficult time. You can deliver these directly to your loved one or, if you're able, you can bring the community together and deliver the packages to a local hospital. In your care packages include things such as soft fuzzy socks, baby wipes, lip balm, entertainment such as magazines, books, or music, and encouraging cards or hand written notes.

No matter how you choose to support your friends or loved ones, it's wise to remember that there's no right or wrong way to have cancer. Everybody handles it differently, and that's perfectly OK. Your love and support will make the journey much more bearable.

Danielle Moser is a Reisterstown resident and can be reached via email at threepeasservices@gmail.com.