Reisterstown woman whose husband has Alzheimer's raises funds, awareness

Every day can feel like an eternity for the caregivers of those who suffer from Alzheimer's disease as they attempt to cope with the irreversible and progressive brain disorder that gradually destroys the victim's memory and cognition. When the Alzheimer's patient has been your spouse for 50 years, it's not only challenging, it's heartbreaking. Just ask Reisterstown resident Carol Parker.

Her husband, Carroll "Butch" Parker, a retired area administrator whose tenure included stints as a principal at Franklin Middle School and Ridgely Middle School, among other area schools, was an integral part of the local community for most of his adult life. He served for many years as the grand marshal of the Reisterstown Festival, coached his sons' recreational sports teams as they were growing up and presided as the counsel chair at Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church for more than 30 years.

The amateur gardener also taught his wife everything she knows about gardening. Recently, she attempted to reignite her husband's passion for his old hobby. She let him dig a hole. She handed him a tomato plant. He stuck the plant — still in its pot — into the dirt.

"My husband was well loved, well respected. And he was always easygoing and in control. This just took over him. It's the saddest disease," Carol Parker said.

And yet, she hasn't allowed the sadness to define her days. Instead, she has chosen to take an active role in raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer's. "Something good has to come out of this bad," she said. Given her husband's positive reputation in the Reisterstown community, as well as Parker's evident determination and contagious spirit, the odds could be in her favor.

Last year, when her husband recently had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Parker participated in the Baltimore Walk to End Alzheimer's hosted by the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Twenty-eight friends and family members walked with her, and their cohort raised more than $4,000. This year, Parker not only plans to walk again, she's also helping to plan the event.

Soon after meeting her, Michele Distler of the Alzheimer's Association invited Parker to help in the organizing of the Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, event in Canton.

"I met Carol last year when she stopped by the office to drop off funds for the Baltimore walk," said Distler, development manager of the association's Greater Maryland Chapter. "We spoke and I immediately noticed her passion for the cause. It was later that she told me of her husband and his battle with Alzheimer's.

"I invited Carol to join the 2017 walk planning committee; she accepted and has been a true asset."

While Distler doesn't know the man who has inspired Parker to join the fight against Alzheimer's, those who do reminisce about him fondly.

Mary Ann Banes is a retired special education teacher who worked at Ridgely Middle School when Carroll Parker served as principal. She recalls him as a kind, respectful leader who set a positive tone in the school and was not above helping out in any situation. "He was the first one to get the bucket and clean things up. The custodians loved him," she said. "He had no favorites and was a very good problem solver … How could a man with a mind like that end up like this?"

Parker hopes that with increased funding for Alzheimer's research, these and other baffling questions about the devastating disease may one day be answered. And every dollar counts. That's why she's enlisted the assistance of her friend Sandi Kroh, owner of The Boxwood Collection, a boutique store in Glyndon. When Parker contacted Kroh, she eagerly agreed to put together a basket of assorted items from her store to be auctioned in a raffle that will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Kroh, a former kindergarten teacher, taught Parker's two children and also worked with Carroll Parker, herself a former kindergarten teacher. "The cause is very dear to my heart and so are the Parkers," said Kroh, who recently lost a good friend to early-onset Alzheimer's.

The basket of high-end home goods will be auctioned off at the store on June 21. Parker chose the date — the longest day of the year — intentionally. "Living with Alzheimer's is the longest day. It's the day that never ends," she said.

Raffle tickets for the basket are on sale for $5 a ticket at the Boxwood Collection, 15 Railroad Ave., Glyndon, during store hours. For more information, call 410-526-2220.