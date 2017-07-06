Reisterstown American Legion Post 116 soldiers on

On a quiet Saturday afternoon Warren G. Harding chatted with members of Reisterstown's American Legion Post 116.

Seated at the post's bar, the 96-year-old Harding readily admitted to be being a proud American Legion member.

"I am a life member for 50 years," said Harding, who served during World World ll but declined to elaborate on where he served. "The American Legion backs up veterans."

"The post is like a family. We are very welcoming," said post Commander Douglas Lawrence, who has served five terms in the role and proudly wears his American Legion pins on his sport shirt. The Reisterstown resident joined the Legion in 1975 after two years in the Army.

The post also houses the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary for women.

For Lawrence and the post's 300 members, being part of the American Legion means holding activities such as a chicken and bluegrass festival to benefit the Reisterstown Crisis Center, a pistol raffle to raise money for the Legion's 2019 centennial, and sponsorship of "high-quality bar stools" for the lounge.

At a national level, the American Legion raises millions of dollars in donations to help veterans and their families during times of need and to provide college scholarships.

The Legion also aims to educate the public about the difference between patriotic holidays.

"Memorial Day is for deceased veterans, while Veterans Day is for all veterans," said Lawrence, who rues that many people aren't aware of the distinction.

Each Memorial Day, the post participates in ceremonies at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills, one of five veterans' cemeteries administered by the state. The post also puts American flags on the graves of all known veterans in local cemeteries.

People can deposit worn or damaged American flags 24 hours a day in a decommissioned mailbox outside the post. Once a year, the post holds a ceremonial burning of the flags to dispose of them in a dignified manner.

Inside, the vestibule of the Legion post is filled with photos of past commanders. Black ribbons affixed to the frames indicate those who are deceased. There is also a POW/MIA remembrance table with an empty place setting that Lawrence said is a common feature of many posts.

In addition to remembering veterans, the Reisterstown post engages in civics instruction through Boys State, a weeklong Legion-sponsored program for high school boys held at McDaniel College in Westminster.

According to the American Legion website, Boys State was founded in 1935 to "counter the socialism-inspired Young Pioneer Camps." Participants caucus at the beginning of the session, then organize into committees and conduct hearings on bills submitted by program delegates.

Members of Post 116 help out with training and logistics for Boys State. "We're dictators at the beginning," Lawrence noted, "but by the end of the week the boys are running the program."

Boxes of coffee and beef jerky

Faith Insley didn't set out to become a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Now president of the Reisterstown unit affiliated with Post 116, Insley said she first came to the post to play bingo and was charmed by the camaraderie and patriotism she found.

"I believe in supporting our veterans," said Insley, of Reisterstown, who met her longtime boyfriend, Maurice Morton, at the post.

Insley, whose grandfather served in World War ll, leads the 186 women of the Reisterstown Auxiliary Unit in a multitude of service projects. Her unit has sent "boxes and boxes" of coffee, beef jerky and other items to troops serving in Syria.

The unit has also worked with the Hannah More Health Center's shelter; MCVET, a Baltimore nonprofit organization that treats veterans with homelessness and substance abuse issues, and with the Baltimore VA Medical Center.

The Reisterstown unit also sponsors a $1,000 scholarship for a graduating senior from Franklin High School.

Insley laments that the average Auxiliary member is in her early 60s. Lawrence also acknowledged that post members skew more toward baby boomers than millennials.

Without younger members, the post worries that the American Legion may be viewed as a relic.

"We'd like to attract younger members," Morton said. "But you've got Wi-Fi, the Internet, a lot of these guys have families."

Lawrence said that not all post members share the same worldview. "Typically, we are more conservative leaning but we do have more liberal-leaning members," he said.