Spirit of the Christmas season propels Owings Mills couple to volunteer

After a weekend of interacting with hundreds of children at the Festival of Trees at the Timonium Fairgrounds on the weekend after Thanksgiving, Eileen and Jerry Chiat — aka Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus — were exhausted.

"We came home at about 12 o'clock on Sunday afternoon, watched the Ravens game and fell asleep," Eileen Chiat said.

Tired as they were, the Chiats (pronounced SHY-ats) are never too worn out to help a good cause like the Festival of Trees, the Kennedy Krieger Institute's biggest fundraising event. It was the 27th year of their involvement.

"I'll admit I was tired," Jerry Chiat said. "But it's a good kind of tired. You're elated."

The Owings Mills couple, married for 48 years, volunteered more than 13 hours of their time over a three-day period to make sure kids' Christmas wish lists will reach the North Pole.

They have scheduled many other Santa Claus volunteer appearances in the region during the holiday season, including stints at the Ronald McDonald House, Veterans Administration hospitals in Perryville and Baltimore City, and the Linwood Center for autistic children in Ellicott City.

Volunteer Jason Nicholson and Santa share a light moment while on break.

What makes the Chiats' involvement all the more impressive is the fact that they're Jewish. Members of Beth Israel Congregation, hardly a bastion of Santa Claus lore, they still enjoy the spirit of the season.

Besides, helping others is their forte, especially for Kennedy Krieger.

According to Michele Muller, Kennedy Krieger's director of special events, the 2015 Festival of Trees grossed $1.25 million for the institution that treats disorders of the brain, spinal cord and musculoskeletal system.

Having Santa on hand helps draw crowds to the annual event.

"To me, 'no' is a four-letter word," Jerry Chiat said. "Volunteering is something we believe in. Have suit, will travel."

For his 25th anniversary at the Festival of Trees, Chiat popped out of a cake after being wheeled onto a stage to the delight of the crowd.

"One year, a magician made Santa disappear," he said. "Another time the kids had to guess which of three doors Santa was behind. They've tried different ways to make it fun for the kids."

In the 2016 version, he handed out stuffed animals before adjourning to Santa Land to take requests.

Although the Chiats have no children of their own, they interact easily with the youngsters.

"Some of the kids still believe," he said. "It's like the old Art Linkletter Show, 'Kids Say the Darnedest Things.' But as Santa, all I'm trying to do is to keep the kids safe and happy. I get as much out of it as the children do."

Hannah Chamberlain, 3, of Baltimore just want to show Santa her stuffed animal.

Chiat, 70, said he starts to grow a Santa-esque white beard in May and keeps it until after the holidays.

"I don't need any padding," he said, joking about his waist filling out the traditional Santa suit.

At the Festival of Trees, kids and their adoring parents lined up for at least a half-hour to reach Mrs. Claus, who greeted the children before sending them on to see Santa.

In all of their volunteer endeavors, including participation in the National Kidney Foundation of Maryland's annual kidney walk at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Eileen is usually close by her husband's side.

In fact, she is a kidney donor and he is a recipient as part of a paired kidney exchange program in which donors who are not a match for their loved one agree to donate an organ to someone else.

Jerry had dialysis treatments for 18 months prior to receiving a healthy kidney in May 2012. A couple of months later, Eileen donated a kidney to the exchange program.

"Eileen is not my donor," Jerry Chiat said. "But I did meet my donor, and she's as funny as I am. We even exchange Christmas cards."

Humor and compassion are traits that the Chiats share, making them the ideal duo to deal with kids at Christmas.

"You look into the eye of naiveté," Jerry said. "They trust you and I don't want to betray that trust. I don't promise them anything. I don't want to confuse the little ones."