Glyndon United Methodist members travel to Pittsburgh and roll up sleeves to pitch in

A group from Glyndon United Methodist Church got into the holiday spirit a month early, combining a trip to Pittsburgh with home repairs for needy residents for a rewarding weekend-long mission project last month.

Thirteen people from the church left on Friday, Nov. 4 and returned Nov. 6 after driving to Pittsburgh to help work on two houses in that city. As part of The Pittsburgh Project, the church group grappled with roofing, flooring and even tree issues; they also managed to get in some social and religious activities.

Dawn Stewart, who was appointed pastor of Glyndon United Methodist Church in 2015, said the church hadn't done one of these trips in at least three years, and she expressed hope they will continue. She took pride in the work her group undertook that weekend.

"We get what seems to be hands of Christ to other people who desperately need it," Stewart said. "Those two homes are warmer and safer and drier because of our work."

The Pittsburgh Project is a Christian nonprofit community development organization that has done this kind of work for more than 30 years. According to its website, 1,500 people are sent out each year to do free home repairs for more than 130 of that city's oldest homeowners.

The Glyndon church connected with the project and were informed about the two houses that were in disrepair.

Stewart said one house needed work to patch holes in the roof. In the other, holes in a wooden floor needed repairing and sealing. Stewart's group helped complete about two-thirds of that task. In addition, it addressed some plumbing issues.

The group from the local United Methodist Church also trimmed a bunch of trees to reduce the chance of further roof damage.

Overall, it wasn't an easy task. Physical labor was involved, but the Glyndon group didn't mind paying the price over the weekend.

"It was a lot of work," Stewart said. "We had bumps and bruises."

However, the trip wasn't all work. The group also found time for some fun, as there was an ice cream social and "get-to-know-others" activities. Plus, members gathered each day for meals and prayers.

The local people paid a fee to participate in the project, and The Pittsburgh Project covers the cost of the repair efforts. In Pittsburgh, the group stayed at a school that had been converted to lodging, and while breakfast and dinner were eaten there, lunch was at the work site.

The people who went on the trip clearly seemed to enjoy the experience. Robin Krell and Damon Hampt both said they appreciated having the opportunity.

Krell needed to juggle her schedule a bit to take part but said she was glad to do it.

"The only bad part is there's so much to do that you're not going to get it all done," she said. "You want it to be done and perfect, and it just can't be [that way]. It's very rewarding being able to meet the homeowners and to hear their stories."

Krell, who works in the office of a family business, said that for her the mission proved to be an amazing experience.

"I definitely got a closer connection with the people working on this project and definite respect for the people who plan these projects," she said. "It is a huge undertaking that you don't realize. There's a lot to do."

Hempt, who works for the Baltimore County Department of Public Works, took away similar feelings from the trip and said he can't wait for his 20-month-old daughter to get a chance to go on a similar mission and gain the same experience at some point in her life.

"I would do it again," he said. "I don't know how to describe the feeling you get working on someone's home, a complete stranger. It's an amazing feeling. Everyone came together, and it was just a good time."

Glyndon sent the 13 people in three vehicles, two trucks, plus a bunch of equipment. The mission members ranged in age from 16 to the 70s, and Stewart said she's hoping to do a similar mission this summer. Her goal would be to bring more kids on the trip; this time around, two took part.

The trip worked out well because The Pittsburgh Project knew the group included people who had done roof work previously, as well as a plumber. The work assignments matched those skills, and Stewart was happy that the group had such a fulfilling experience.

"It's humbling to realize how privileged we are and to realize the need that other people have and to make some small difference in helping meet that need," she said. "[We] enjoyed it."