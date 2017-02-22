Making science fun

Standing in the back part of Room 32 at Franklin High School one night earlier this month, a group of Franklin students placed flasks on four trays and then proceeded to start an experiment in front of a bunch of younger children. They combined hydrogen peroxide, soap, water and yeast (plus some food coloring) into each flask.

Then, while they were explaining to the children what they were doing, the liquids in each flask suddenly bubbled up and pushed over the top, looking a bit like a miniature volcano.

The younger kids gasped — then gave a loud round of applause. It sure looked like toothpaste, and there sure was a lot of it.

"It really looks like you have enough toothpaste to clean the mouth of an elephant," said Dylan Orr, a senior at Franklin and one of the students running the exhibit.

The children loved the demonstration, and that's what this event — STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Night — was all about.

Sarah Boruta, a science teacher and the Science National Honor Society adviser at Franklin, was in charge of STEM Night, which focused on teaching those kids about science and helping them get a little excited about it while learning.

The event was Franklin's third STEM Night, and there's no end to them in sight.

"I think the younger kids really get a lot out of it," Boruta said. "They learn a lot about science and technology and engineering and math, but they also get to kind of see what it means to be a high schooler in science. For our older students, the actual [Science] Honor Society students, they really get a lot out of it because they get to teach the little kids."

Boruta said approximately 30 kids attended and that Franklin worked at getting the word out to younger local students, mainly at the elementary schools in the area. They made fliers and the Baltimore County Public Library in Reisterstown also helped with advertising the event. The size of STEM Night has grown each of its first three years.

Various science demonstrations were held in nine classrooms, dealing with psychology I and II, biomedical science I and II, biology I and II, chemistry I and II, forensics and physics. There were two to three demonstrations in each room, and every child was given a "passport" that let him or her collect stamps from each area. When completed, they would bring the document back to the orientation table and receive a prize.

The Franklin students who were demonstrating the range of scientific topics were quite careful in how they handled their displays. After all, the audience consisted of the much younger children.

For example, one exhibit dealt with the various parts of the brain. The children paid close attention and then were able to do a related exercise on a piece of paper.

"I'm coloring [the brain]," said 6-year old James Wentzel when asked what he was doing."It's fun. I like to do this."

Overall, 55 Franklin students were involved in STEM Night. The students, who receive credit toward their Science National Honor Society membership as well as service learning hours, showed patience in working with the kids and enjoyed helping them learn a bit about science.

"I think really just seeing the joy on kids' faces as you teach them is what excites you also," said senior Mackensie Horn. "I think that's just so rewarding. I wish I would be able to do this more often."

There was plenty of joy on the children's faces at several of the stations. Children loved doing their fingerprints, learning about the human body and basically seeing whatever the Franklin students presented to them.

On this night, science became more exciting.

That's why the children were so thrilled with the elephant toothpaste demonstration. They were mesmerized by how the Franklin students created the "toothpaste" and even more fascinated by how it quickly bubbled up and over the top of the flask and onto each tray. It was a lesson in science they would remember for sometime.

"This is a blast," Orr said. "It's really neat to get kids from the community interested in science, and it kind of gives them a little bit of a taste of what they're going to be doing in high school."