Featured pets

Here are animals up for adoption at the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown.

Dogs

Here are some of the dogs currently available for adoption at the Baltimore Humane Society. Some animals may have been adopted prior to publication. For a full list as well as fees, pictures and more information, visit http://bmorehumane.org/adopt/adopt-dog/.

Name: "Aubrey." Breed: Chinese Shar-Pei/Mix. Age: 9 years 3 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Brownie." Breed: Boxer/Terrier, American Pit Bull. Age: 5 years 2 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Diesel." Breed: Rottweiler. Age: 6 years. Gender: Male.

Name: "Feather." Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Shepherd. Age: 1 year 8 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Hulk." Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 3 years 1 month. Gender: Male.

Name: "Kincaid." Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 9 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Kole." Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 4 years 8 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Nitrous." Breed: Rottweiler. Age: 6 years 3 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Raider." Breed: Cane Corso/Mastiff. Age: 3 years 6 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Rebel." Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 3 years 6 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Roscoe." Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 5 years 1 month. Gender: Male.

Name: "Rusty." Breed: Terrier/Mix. Age: 2 years 1 month. Gender: Male.

Name: "Stewie." Breed: Bulldog/Terrier. Age: 3 years. Gender: Male.

Name: "Tam Tam." Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 6 years. Gender: Female.

Cats

Here are some of the cats currently available for adoption at the Baltimore Humane Society. Some animals may have been adopted prior to publication. For a full list as well as fees, pictures and more information, visit http://bmorehumane.org/adopt/adopt-cat/.

Name: "Ballet." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 5 years. Gender: Female.

Name: "Bambi." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 1 year 6 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Bamboo." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 6 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Bethany." Breed: Siamese/Mix. Age: 9 years 6 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Binx." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 1 year 7 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Garfield." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 4 years 3 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "George." Breed: Domestic Longhair/Mix. Age: 3 years 11 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Georgia." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 8 years 1 month. Gender: Female.

Name: "Jolene." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 10 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Ketchup." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 11 years 4 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Liberty." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 years. Gender: Male.

Name: "Lizzie." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 8 years 4 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Maddox." Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix. Age: 1 year 6 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Maggie Moo." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 4 years. Gender: Female.

Name: "Moe Moe." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 6 years 7 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Muggy." Breed: American Shorthair/Mix. Age: 9 years 4 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Nick." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 6 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Olly." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 6 years 4 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Patchwork." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 years 2 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Pumpkin Pie." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 years 4 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Pumpkin Spice." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 1 year 5 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Punky." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 3 years 2 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Ronak." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 years 4 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Rue." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Sandy." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 3 years 11 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Scooter." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 years 4 months Gender: Female.

Name: "Shalom." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 11 years 4 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Sophie." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 10 years 1 month. Gender: Female.

Name: "Staci." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 2 years 1 month. Gender: Female.

Name: "Tavy." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 10 years 2 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Treasure." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 4 years 4 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Watermelon." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 4 years 2 months. Gender: Female.

