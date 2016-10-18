Featured pets

Dogs

Here are some of the dogs currently available for adoption at the Baltimore Humane Society. Some animals may have been adopted prior to publication. For a full list as well as fees, pictures and more information, visit http://bmorehumane.org/adopt/adopt-dog/.

Name: "Aubrey." Breed: Chinese Shar-Pei/Mix. Age: 9 years 3 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Brownie." Breed: Boxer/Terrier, American Pit Bull. Age: 5 years 2 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Diesel." Breed: Rottweiler. Age: 6 years. Gender: Male.

Name: "Feather." Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Shepherd. Age: 1 year 8 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Hulk." Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 3 years 1 month. Gender: Male.

Name: "Kincaid." Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 9 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Kole." Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 4 years 8 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Nitrous." Breed: Rottweiler. Age: 6 years 3 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Raider." Breed: Cane Corso/Mastiff. Age: 3 years 6 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Rebel." Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 3 years 6 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Roscoe." Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 5 years 1 month. Gender: Male.

Name: "Rusty." Breed: Terrier/Mix. Age: 2 years 1 month. Gender: Male.

Name: "Stewie." Breed: Bulldog/Terrier. Age: 3 years. Gender: Male.

Name: "Tam Tam." Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. Age: 6 years. Gender: Female.

Cats

Here are some of the cats currently available for adoption at the Baltimore Humane Society. Some animals may have been adopted prior to publication. For a full list as well as fees, pictures and more information, visit http://bmorehumane.org/adopt/adopt-cat/.

Name: "Ballet." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 5 years. Gender: Female.

Name: "Bambi." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 1 year 6 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Bamboo." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 6 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Bethany." Breed: Siamese/Mix. Age: 9 years 6 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Binx." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 1 year 7 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Garfield." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 4 years 3 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "George." Breed: Domestic Longhair/Mix. Age: 3 years 11 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Georgia." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 8 years 1 month. Gender: Female.

Name: "Jolene." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 10 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Ketchup." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 11 years 4 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Liberty." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 years. Gender: Male.

Name: "Lizzie." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 8 years 4 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Maddox." Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix. Age: 1 year 6 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Maggie Moo." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 4 years. Gender: Female.

Name: "Moe Moe." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 6 years 7 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Muggy." Breed: American Shorthair/Mix. Age: 9 years 4 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Nick." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 6 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Olly." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 6 years 4 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Patchwork." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 years 2 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Pumpkin Pie." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 years 4 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Pumpkin Spice." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 1 year 5 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Punky." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 3 years 2 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Ronak." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 years 4 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Rue." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Sandy." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 3 years 11 months. Gender: Male.

Name: "Scooter." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 7 years 4 months Gender: Female.

Name: "Shalom." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 11 years 4 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Sophie." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 10 years 1 month. Gender: Female.

Name: "Staci." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 2 years 1 month. Gender: Female.

Name: "Tavy." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 10 years 2 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Treasure." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 4 years 4 months. Gender: Female.

Name: "Watermelon." Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix. Age: 4 years 2 months. Gender: Female.