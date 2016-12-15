How to survive life as a working parent

I remember there was a time before having children where I thought, "Gosh, life is just so busy. I don't know how I will ever get everything done." Then a few years later I had kids and quickly came to realize that I had no idea what busy was. Now, I had twice the obligations and responsibilities and only half the time (and probably as much sleep). This sound familiar?

Modern parents face many challenges when it comes to work-life balance. Since, in many families it is necessary for both parents to work outside of the home, balancing your personal and professional priorities can be difficult and exhausting. But it doesn't have to be.

Following are tips that will help you learn how to achieve the balance that is right for you and your family.

Be flexible — It's inevitable. The day of your big presentation. You're all set and ready to walk out the door and it happens. Your child starts getting sick and you go into panic mode. As a parent these types of situations will happen a lot. The best advice for combating these stressful periods is to be as flexible as possible. The easiest way to be flexible is to always have a Plan B. A backup plan would help cover you in the event that something does occur and you can't meet your obligations. Having a Plan B can save a lot of time, money and several gray hairs.

Multitask — Multitasking won't be appropriate in every situation, but when done properly it can helped you stay on track. Doing things like paying bills or writing thank-you notes as you help the kids with their homework can be a great way to get things done efficiently. This way, your children are still getting the help and attention they need but you are crossing to-dos off your list as well.

Have a command center — Set up your command center in an area like a kitchen or family room. Your command center can be as simple as a small family calendar and a shopping list all the way to a wall-sized corkboard displaying color-coded schedules, lists, pictures, work schedules, homework supplies and assignments, chores, and anything else that family members may need for their day. The goal of the command center is to keep each member's daily schedule and important tools and information organized.

Do you — It's not just the latest slang term. "Do you" simply means to do what's right for you and what's best for you in each situation. Simply put, what works for one family may not work for others. So, don't be overly concerned about what the parenting "experts" say. As long as it's not harmful or illegal, do what works best for your family.

Develop a schedule — While I know routines aren't exciting and fun, they are necessary. If you find that you're constantly leaving the house late in the morning, perhaps you're not giving yourself enough time to get ready and get out the door. Or, maybe you feel like you can't get a handle on bedtime and you worry your kids aren't getting enough rest. Developing a realistic daily schedule that you are able to stick to can help alleviate a lot of the problems that working parents face.

Be prepared — One thing you will learn as a parent is that it pays to be prepared. If you have a child that is potty training, always carry a spare pair of clothing. If you have to take your child with you to an appointment, be sure to have snacks and activities ready. When was the last time you experienced a situation that you felt you weren't prepared for? What could you have done differently? Being prepared at home and work can help you avoid lateness, missed events and, of course, added stress.

Don't sweat it — Aside from love, the emotion that is most commonly felt by parents is guilt. You feel guilty because you work outside the home. You feel guilty because you don't work outside the home. You feel guilty for not doing enough for your kids. You feel guilty for doing too much for your kids. You get the point. Parental guilt is a difficult emotion, and you'll most likely be faced with it at some point. But do your best not to let it get you down. As long as you know you are doing your best and your family is healthy and happy, then don't sweat the small stuff!

Those parents who seem to have it "all together" do so because they have learned habits to help them achieve a balance that is comfortable for them. Work on achieving balance in your life for a greater sense of happiness.

Danielle Moser is a Reisterstown resident and can be reached via email at threepeasservices@gmail.com.