Bringing some financial stability to your life in 30 days

Life can certainly take its toll on your personal finances. Just when you may have some money saved up, BAM! You need a new roof, or you lose your job, or you have a medical crisis. Financial hardship can be discouraging, to say the least.

Managing your personal finances may not be your favorite thing to do, but it is necessary for your own well-being. Read on for some advice on how to start turning your finances around in just 30 days.

Create a budget: A budget can provide you with the guidance needed to make responsible financial decisions throughout the year. In addition, a household budget helps you manage your income, track your expenses, improve your cash flow and start a savings or investment plan. At a minimum, your budget should include all sources of income and all major household and personal expenses, such as mortgage/rent, utilities, phone, food, medical care, child care, etc. The object of a budget is to plan your earnings so that you spend less than you earn. This is one of the most basic principles of personal finance. The harder you work on either spending less or earning more, the bigger that gap will become and the easier it will be to achieve your financial goals. Once your budget is created, search for ways to reduce your expenses while also increasing your income.

Create a debt payment plan: After you have created your budget, you should have a good idea what your regular expenses are. Create your own plan to pay off your debt. It is typically easiest to pay off the smallest debt first and continue to the next smallest and so on until your debt is paid off. But you should put as much into paying off debts as possible, even if you are focusing on one at a time. It can be difficult to stay motivated, but your reward will be financial independence and peace of mind.

Live frugally:Living frugally doesn't mean that you are cheap. Instead, living frugally is about reducing waste. There is a certain peace and harmony that comes with living a minimalistic life and making smart financial decisions. Need a new car? Buy used. Need new clothing or shoes? Buy consignment. Need to slash your budget in a certain area? Eliminate unnecessary services or products and take advantage of promotions whenever possible. By reducing as much waste as possible you will maximize every dollar you bring in.

Build an emergency fund: An emergency fund is an amount of money you keep in a savings account that's intended to be used in the event of a major crisis, such as job loss, a medical emergency, major car damage, a death in the family, and so on. It is recommended to have a minimum of three months' worth of expenses saved for an emergency. But don't be discouraged if your savings account isn't huge to start out. Any amount of savings would be a help should you need it. Can't afford to dedicate a set amount from your regular paycheck? Save your change from each cash purchase. The more money you have set aside the easier it will be to recover from a financial crisis.

Manage your credit: Your credit score can be the single most important number of your adult life. Your credit score determines your financial health. Your eligibility for jobs, home or auto loans and credit cards are all related to your credit score. It is recommended to check your credit report at least once a year for errors. Credit report errors are extremely common. Always make every effort to pay your bills in full and on time. Payment history is the single most important factor when determining credit score.

Manage credit cards: Credit cards are probably one of the largest sources of debt in the United States. Force yourself to participate in a credit fast at least until you get your finances on track. Pay down your credit card debt to less than one-third of the available balance on each card. And transfer balances on high-interest cards to those with lower interest rates.

Review insurance policies: Should a disaster strike, it is certainly helpful to have a way to pay for the related expenses. Insurance policies provide reassurance when you may need it most. Review your insurance policies regularly to be sure your coverage is up to date and that your assets are up to date specifically for homeowner's/renter's insurance. Ask about discounts or programs that will help you save money.

While you most likely won't become wealthy overnight using these strategies, focusing on these items over the next 30 days will absolutely help you to get your finances on track. What could you do with financial freedom?

Danielle Moser is a Reisterstown resident and can be reached via email at threepeasservices@gmail.com.