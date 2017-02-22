With sound planning, vacations don't have to break the bank

It's almost that time, folks! That is, time to begin planning your annual family vacation. While images of serene tropical beaches and fruity drinks with umbrellas come to mind, for the parents of young children, it's more like running a marathon. And we haven't even begun talking about vacation costs yet. Are you already stressed out just thinking about it? With a little planning and effort, it is possible to have a wonderful vacation without blowing the entire family budget.

Using a few of these tips, you will not only save money, but you and your family will make memories that will last a lifetime.

Plan ahead — Don't forget to give yourself enough time to get the necessary travel documents. Standard processing time is about four to eight weeks for a passport. And of course, there are always additional fees when your documents need to be expedited.

The change jar method — If you've got a tight budget, this is a tried-and-true way to fund your family vacation. Filling up a large jar with spare change is less of an effort than you may think, especially if you make it a point to only use cash for your purchases prior to your vacation. In the matter of a week, your family could save anywhere from $10 to $50 just in coins and that is with conservative spending habits. Over the course of a year, that is about $500 in savings to spend on your vacation without even trying.

Sell — Another great way to save money for your vacation is to consign or hold a yard sale for your old stuff. Most families do not realize the "extra" money that is lying around the house in closets, cabinets and garages. Use this money to help boost your vacation budget.

Phones — Consider buying an inexpensive prepaid cell phone that the entire family can use when needed. This will not only keep your individual usage down if you don't have an unlimited plan, but you also won't have to pay surcharges for roaming minutes. Not to mention that you will save money in potential fees from not using the phone in your room. Best of all, the kids don't have the opportunity to text/talk on their own phones, so it encourages great family bonding.

Meals — Whenever possible, be sure to reserve a room with at least a kitchenette. Sure, it will cost a few extra bucks, but you will most likely end up saving even more money if you don't eat out every meal. Depending on where you are traveling and how many people are in your party, you could end up easily spending $100 on a dinner. And that's just one meal. In addition, if you are traveling with kids, it's not always enjoyable to eat out with small children. Eating a relaxed meal in your suite takes the pressure off mom and dad for one evening and gives the kids the opportunity to enjoy the amenities at the hotel/resort. Also, don't forget the snacks, especially if you have family members with specific dietary needs.

Fun and activities — Before your family vacation, go online and visit the website for the local newspaper at your destination. Many times you will find great entertainment and restaurant deals available around town. This works in just about every destination. You can also find discounts for attractions like zoos, theme parks and museums. Also, keep your eyes open for coupon booklets in your hotel lobby and at the entrances to restaurants and attractions. These days, it's fairly easy to find discounts for meals and entertainment, and they can add up to a lot in savings. You also may save a lot of money on tickets to local attractions simply by booking the passes online a few days ahead of your vacation.

Hotels and lodging — Be sure to check back with your hotel/resort a month or two after booking for any deals that may be posted before your departure day. Many times, the hotel will honor the promotional pricing if requested. If you see a better deal, ask for it. And instead of a hotel or resort, check out affordable condo and apartment rentals near your vacation destination. Not only will you most likely save several hundred dollars on a weekly rental, but you will also save tons on hotel taxes and fees such as occupancy taxes, room charges and newspaper delivery.

Follow these tips and you will be enjoying your family vacation in no time. But, the most important tip of all is not to forget your camera. Be sure to capture all the amazing memories to preserve for years to come.

Danielle Moser is a Reisterstown resident and can be reached via email at threepeasservices@gmail.com.