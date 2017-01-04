Six goals to help you address those new year's resolutions

Happy New Year! You did it! You survived another year on this crazy planet. And regardless of whether 2016 was a terrific year for you or not, it's hard to deny the exciting possibilities that a new year brings. I know many of you are busy planning your resolutions. But the problem with resolutions is that they are often too vague and don't give you any way to achieve them. Resolutions are generally overall changes you want to make to your lifestyle, whereas goals are specific and measurable actions that can help you accomplish your resolutions. So, for example your resolution may be to "get healthier" this year, but you could have many goals to meet that resolution. Those goals could include run three marathons this year, or walk 4 miles every day, five days per week, or reduce your cholesterol by 10 points. Simply put, resolutions are the "what" and goals are the "how."

Where people tend to fail in their resolutions is that they do not plan goals to support their efforts. A resolution without goals to help you achieve it will often fall flat. So, I have listed six goals that can help you accomplish your resolutions in 2017. It's going to be a great year!

1. Exercise at least three times per week — Since many of us have resolutions that are health related, I figured this would be a great place to start. If health is among your priorities for 2017, exercise must be added to your list of goals. Don't forget, exercise isn't just for physical health but is known to improve mental health as well. Exercise can reduce the symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. So, make it a point to get your body moving as much as possible. You don't have to have a pricey gym membership; walking and running are great ways to exercise and can be done for free right outside your front door.

2. Read one book per month — Reading is the cornerstone of all education. If you are seeking to learn about something new in the coming year, reading is the way to go. In interviews of some of the most successful people around the world, such as Warren Buffett, they list reading as one of their non-negotiable daily tasks. Not only will reading help you improve your verbal skills and mental acuity, but you will be exposed to tons of new ideas and possibilities. Explore new countries, learn new business processes, work on your own spirituality. You can learn anything.

3. Do at least one thing for yourself each day — Self-care is extremely important. If you don't take care of yourself, it will be almost impossible to take care of anyone or anything else. A lack of self-care will catch up to you and often contributes to burnout and severe exhaustion. It can be difficult to get everything done each day, but carving out just a few minutes for yourself will make a tremendous difference in your life. Listen to some music, read, meditate, paint. Whatever it is, find something that makes you happy — and do it.

4. Save 10 percent of your annual income — If your resolutions are financial, this goal will help with that. If you can save more than 10 percent, that's great, but 10 percent is a good starting place for those who are just beginning. So, for every $10 that you make, save $1. Choose a high-yield savings account or CD or invest your money in a retirement plan such as a 401k or Roth IRA. This money can be used for an emergency fund, to buy a home, to help pay off debt or, again, to prepare for your retirement.

5. Travel to one new place this year — Traveling can be an amazing experience. Exploring new paths, seeing new sights, tasting new tastes, hearing new sounds; travel should stimulate all your senses. And you don't have to go thousands of miles away to experience something new, either. Unless you live in a very small town, there are almost always places that you haven't yet discovered. Check out new parks, new town centers, new museums, new festivals. Get out there and enjoy.

6. Schedule regular time with friends and family — If your resolution is to reconnect and grow your relationships, this is the goal you need. Have monthly luncheons with friends or host weekly family dinners. Spend quality time with the people that you care most about and who reciprocate those feelings. Reconnecting will help you feel grounded and happier.

So, if you've got your resolutions planned, take a few minutes to add some goals to them. Write them down and read them regularly. If you do this, I can just about guarantee that this will be the first year that you meet all of your resolutions — and more.

Danielle Moser is a Reisterstown resident and can be reached via email at threepeasservices@gmail.com.