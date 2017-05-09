Reisterstown's ArtFest sets stage for summer on Main Street

A lot of people spend time during the spring and summer strolling along Main Street, taking in the sights, sampling the shops and simply having a relaxing time. It is something people enjoy doing when the weather cooperates — partaking of all that the heart of Reisterstown has to offer.

The local ritual is framed by the annual Reisterstown Bloomin ArtFest, set for Saturday, May 13 at Franklin Elementary School on Cockeys Mill Road. The ArtFest runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, and event officials said that about 800 people stopped by last year.

They also said that the occasion affords an unusual mix of original art, crafts, food, flowers and music. It gives people who come by a chance to support the local community and announces an unofficial opening to the spring/summer season on Main Street.

The actual location for the event, being held for the 11th time, has been shifted a bit, but chairman Mark Stewart is not worried.

Bloomin arts fest photos by DAVE MUNCH/BSMG Like last year’s Bloomin' ArtFest in Reisterstown, crafts will be featured at the May 13 event. Some 36 craft vendors have signed up. Like last year’s Bloomin' ArtFest in Reisterstown, crafts will be featured at the May 13 event. Some 36 craft vendors have signed up. (photos by DAVE MUNCH/BSMG)

"They kind of moved us this year and other than that, it's not too bad," he said. "People who know us will be coming to us, no problem. But I think that people who haven't been here will just follow the crowd."

Said Pat Brooks, the crafts vendors chairperson: "It gets people out of their house and to come (to the festival). I think it's just sort of the beginning of the summer season and there's a very pleasant event. There's something for everyone."

The minor relocation of this year's Artfest is due to the air conditioning being replaced at Franklin Middle School, which workers are in the midst of accomplishing. So, the action was shifted across the street from the middle school and next to the library at Franklin Elementary School over on Cockeys Mill Road.

Brooks said that the big concern will be moving people off Main Street due to the construction issues. The public can park at the church and walk across a little bridge and come behind the public library, making their way to the festival, she said.

The parking lot that's normally used now has a large, fenced-in area for construction and work is done on the weekend, and since this is being held on Saturday, that doesn't mix well.

Brooks, though, much like Stewart, is not too worried about the move.

"From my point of view, it's a great location because it's all flat," Brooks said. "It's a little bit easier to place the booths for the vendors."

And there will be plenty of vendors interacting with the public. Brooks said that, as of last week, 56 vendors are expected to participate. Thirty-six will be craft vendors, 16 are going to represent nonprofit groups, and four are from the political world.

The eclectic mix of vendors is why adults and children all can have fun — and usually do — at this event.

Brooks said the festival is an opportunity to find a gift for Mother's Day, which is the next day.

"No matter what you're looking for for Mother's Day, it's there," she said.

There will also be an area where children can get removable tattoos and paint a flower pot for mom, then they can easily find flowers and have them placed in the pot.

Also in attendance will be caricature artists, woodworkers, plus those who make a variety of jewelry. Other craft vendors include a woman who specializes in lamps and others who sell decorative towels and tables. Children from nearby schools also will display their artwork.

The Reisterstown Improvement Association will be helping out along with the Reisterstown Recreation Council. Mary Molinaro, a volunteer who is on the board of the RIA, said that the group is going to provide about 20 volunteers on Saturday.

Artfest is a chance to " enjoy time as a community, increase the community spirit," said Molinaro, who will be volunteering mostly at the information booth. "I wouldn't do it if I didn't think it was a positive event."

Profits from the event go to the Rec Council for its programs, according to Stewart. There also will be cards at the event that list the variety of events in the area sponsored by the RIA.

In the end, though, Artfest is primarily a chance to people watch and take in Main Street in Reisterstown, which is what everyone seems to enjoy.

"We kind of get the ball rolling on Main Street for the summer," said Stewart, now in his fifth year as the event chair. "It's a good time for everybody, I guess. We also encourage them to visit the local businesses that day, and we encourage them to go in there."

If You Go

What: Reisterstown Bloomin' ArtFest

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday May 13, 2017

Where: Franklin Elementary School, 33 Cockeys Mill Road, Reisterstown

Call: 410-833-8215

Online: http://bloominartfest.com/