Stevenson University dynamo Manning leaves behind a rising star

One of the quiet success stories in the Baltimore region has been the spectacular transformation of a tiny college nestled cozily in the Greenspring Valley into a dynamic, fast-growing and popular university centered on two campuses in Owings Mills.

The valley campus remains a core part of the new Stevenson University. Its future lies largely as a center for graduate studies. The original campus, founded in 1947 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, has been surpassed by two – and soon to be three – college campuses Stevenson has developed between Owings Mills Boulevard and Garrison Forest Road.

In just 16 years, President Kevin Manning has taken the former Villa Julie College – started as a two-year secretarial and nursing school – from a student body of 1,600 to its current 4,200 students and from an institution with a $25 million budget to one with an eye-popping $150 million operating program.

Manning, unfortunately, stepped down last month in a stunning and unexpected move that trustees have failed to fully explain to the public. He already had announced his retirement for next spring, but now the institution is left in limbo.

The former president had hoped to wrap up a deal with the state giving Stevenson control of the old Rosewood Hospital property – a neighboring parcel long coveted by Manning but filled with environmental cleanup problems.

His plan was to turn an existing Rosewood building into a School of Education, create a dramatic new entrance for the Owings Mills higher-education complex, and develop a park-like recreation facility shared by the community and Stevenson students.

Manning already had taken another part of the old Rosewood property and built state of the art dormitories, academic buildings and student activity centers on a steep hill above Owings Mills Boulevard. The former Baltimore Colts training camp, located directly down the hill from the dorms, was bought and converted into athletic fields, a stadium and a fitness and training center.

In 2011, Manning engineered the purchase of an adjacent pharmaceutical company complex. He opened one of the renovated buildings as an 18,000 square-foot School of Design. The second structure, which served as a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, opened this fall as the 200,000-square-foot home of the School of the Sciences and School of Health Professions.

A lighted boardwalk is planned to connect those buildings with the rest of the Owings Mills campus.

Manning never thought small and always found a way to make good things happen for Stevenson (including the popular Baltimore Speakers Series at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall).

The head of the state's independent college association calls Manning "one of the most innovative and dynamic leaders we've seen" in Maryland.

Councilwomen Vicki Almond notes that under Manning's leadership, the school "went from being a small, private university with a good reputation to an incredible, visionary campus and education center."

I was privileged to deliver a commencement address at the old Villa Julie College a few months before Manning arrived on campus. He then asked me to join his President's Advisory Council, which meets twice a year to dissect issues confronting the college.

I've found Kevin Manning to be a low-key, engaging individual with an ability to move education issues forward, find consensus and take bold action. He has given us a higher education dynamo that ranks as one of the rising stars among private, liberal arts colleges in the East.

Finding a replacement won't be easy. Yet Manning's successor will start with a huge advantage – a university on the move and excited about its future.

Barry Rascovar's blog is www.politicalmaryland.com. He can be reached at brascovar@gmail.com.

