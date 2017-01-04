Hogan, Franchot stalk Kamenetz via political gamesmanship[Reisterstown]

How does it feel to be collateral damage from a political vendetta tied to statewide elections in 2018?

Baltimore County residents find themselves caught uncomfortably in that bind.

They are being punished by Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot in attempts to undermine the credibility of a potential challenger in 2018 — Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

Some $20 million in school funds have been denied to the county because Hogan and Franchot want to embarrass Kamenetz over the county's delays in air-conditioning every classroom.

Redevelopment of a former government building in Dundalk is on the shelf because Hogan and Franchot want to highlight residents' dissatisfaction with the plan.

Hogan and Franchot also tried to force Kamenetz to waste county funds on a hopeless spraying effort in Back River to disperse annoying, gnat-like insects called midges that stem from the nearby waste-water treatment plant. The goal: Show Back River residents the county executive doesn't care about them.

Most recently, the governor and comptroller voted to deny approval of $2.3 million in green-space money for an equestrian arena at the county's Agriculture and Farm Park on Shawan Road.

Franchot held up the arena funds to force Kamenetz to kill the redevelopment project in Dundalk.

The comptroller also complains about the lack of input on the horse arena from neighbors — though the rural Shawan Road site has precious few neighbors.

The goal is to make Kamenetz look bad in the eyes of county voters.

Both Hogan and Franchot are alarmed that Kamenetz could prove a strong challenger in 2018.

Pre-emptive attacks, they think, might discourage him from running for statewide office.

Instead, the arrows aimed at Kamenetz seem to embolden him.

He has dared Hogan, for instance, to follow through on his threat to eliminate all state funds for Beltway improvements in Baltimore County. The state is short on transportation dollars, and Hogan recently said he might have to kill such projects.

He blames it on a toothless road-rating law passed by the General Assembly that Hogan wants repealed.

Kamenetz, though, can see through this flimsy excuse. He knows Hogan would infuriate tens of thousands of drivers if he reneges on Beltway-improvement plans.

The county executive also is renewing his request for state funds for the Hunt Valley equestrian center.

This $3 million arena would be a blessing for the vast number of horse enthusiasts in nearby Glyndon and Reisterstown, who could ride and take classes there.

The county is working closely with a veterans group to offer therapeutic riding programs at the arena aimed at helping wounded military men and women overcome their post-traumatic stress disorders.

If Hogan and Franchot persist in opposing Kamenetz's equestrian plans, they risk angering veterans groups as well as horse lovers.

It's all about political positioning for the 2018 elections.

Kamenetz, who represented Ownings Mills and parts of Reisterstown during his long years of service on the County Council, has his eye on the governorship or running against Franchot for comptroller.

His war of words with Hogan and Franchot is an early indicator of the bitterness that could seep into campaign rhetoric on both sides.

Meanwhile, county residents must feel like hostages.

Unused school construction funds due to political gamesmanship. Redevelopment of a former government building stalled for political purposes. An equestrian arena sidetracked to embarrass a political foe.

It's the sort of mean-spirited politics that could turn the public against elected state leaders. It points toward a nasty election season a year from now.

