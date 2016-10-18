At your library

Reisterstown Branch21 Cockeys Mill Road, 410-887-1165

Wednesday, Oct. 19: "Baby Story Time." Connect with your baby through stories, rhymes, bounces and songs, followed by a play time, at 10 a.m. Registration required.

"Preschool Story Time." Interact with your preschooler by enjoying stories, songs and activities together at 11 a.m.

"Teen Time." Join the library after school for games, crafts, movies and more at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20: "Teen Time." Join the library after school for games, crafts, movies and more at 2:30 p.m.

"Creative Coloring for Adults." Join the library for a relaxing night of coloring at 7 p.m. Materials will be provided.

Monday, Oct. 24: "Teen Time." Join the library after school for games, crafts, movies and more at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25: "Teen Time." Join the library after school for games, crafts, movies and more at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26: "Baby Story Time." Connect with your baby through stories, rhymes, bounces and songs, followed by a play time, at 10 a.m. Registration required.

"Preschool Story Time." Interact with your preschooler by enjoying stories, songs and activities together at 11 a.m.

"Teen Time." Join the library after school for games, crafts, movies and more at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27: "Teen Time." Join the library after school for games, crafts, movies and more at 2:30 p.m.

"Reisterstown Readers Film Club." For adults. Discuss this month's chosen film, "Hello, My Name Is Doris," rated R, at 6:30 p.m.

Owings Mills Branch10302 Grand Central Ave., 410-887-2092

Wednesday, Oct. 19: "Pajama Story Time." For ages 2 to 5 years old with an adult. Put on your PJs and bring your bedtime pal for stories and songs at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20: "Preschool Story Time." Interact with your preschooler by enjoying stories, songs and activities at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 21: "Bilingual Baby Story Time." Connect with your baby through stories, rhymes, bounces and songs in Spanish and English, followed by a play time, at 10 a.m.

"Bilingual Preschool Story Time." Interact with your preschooler by enjoying stories, songs and activities in Spanish and English at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23: "Preschool Story Time." Interact with your preschooler by enjoying stories, songs and activities at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 24: "English Conversation Club." For adults. Practice your English in a small group setting at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25: "Baby Story Time." Connect with your baby through stories, rhymes, bounces and more at 10 and 11 a.m. Registration required.

Thursday, Oct. 27: "Preschool Story Time." Interact with your preschooler by enjoying stories, songs and activities at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

"MaKey MaKey." For school-age children. Explore MaKey MaKey, a circuit-based invention kit that can be used for just about anything, at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.