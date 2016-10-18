Around the county

Chamber to host Oktoberfest Beer and Networking

The Reisterstown Owings Mills Glyndon Chamber of Commerce's Successful Young Professionals is hosting Oktoberfest Beer and Networking from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27. Special guests present at the event will include Carroll County Chamber Young Professionals and Business Volunteers Young Professionals. The event will take place at Ocean City Brewing Company at 11706 Reisterstown Road in Reisterstown. For more information, visit the chamber website at www.romgchamber.com.