For women, lifting weights proves strong is beautiful

There are so many misconceptions and false assumptions about women lifting weights — it's actually kind of sad. Being a woman who lifts weights on a regular basis, I know how great lifting is and how healthy it is for both men and women, especially women. I wish more women lifted.

A common misconception is that women who lift weights automatically bulk up and look like men. I will be the first to say that this is most definitely not true! Men happen to have something that most women do not have: testosterone. There are women out there who look like The Hulk and have biceps larger than my head. Those women usually dedicate a great deal of time to the gym, have different genetics, and some probably even use supplements to help them become so bulky. That being said, starting a weightlifting routine does not make women bulky or grow huge muscles. Our bodies are just not made to look like that. We are naturally slimmer and less muscular than men, even those of us who lift weights.

Another common false idea about women lifting weights is that we aren't strong enough. Weights come in a wide variety of sizes and there are an endless number of exercises for all sorts of different areas of the body, so there is no reason that a woman is not strong enough to lift. Besides, the more you lift, the stronger you get.

A lot of women tend to avoid the free-weight area of the gym because they find it intimidating. Don't be afraid to ask a gym employee for help or advice, or even go make a friend in the free-weight area. Most gym communities are pretty open and accepting of all kinds of people with varying experience. And just because there is a 250-pound dude lifting more weight than what you and him weigh combined doesn't mean you need to feel intimidated. I find it pretty cool and motivating to see others lift and accomplish their goals.

Lifting weights is actually incredibly healthy for women, whether an individual's goal is to lose weight, tone up, gain strength or something else. A lot of women stick to just cardio for weight loss, but cardio, alone, will not work in the long run. Cross-training — doing cardio and strength training — is one of the best workout weight-loss methods out there. This is especially true for runners, swimmers and bicyclists. Doing cardio works to burn fat — and muscle, too — and improves cardiovascular function, while lifting weights tones and strengthens muscles, which are all necessary for weight loss and overall health.

Lifting weights strengthens bones, which is especially significant and helpful for women because we are prone to osteoporosis. Strength training can also ease arthritis pain. Strength training can help with and/or prevent a number of common health problems, from heart disease to trouble sleeping. So, build strong bones and work to prevent future health issues or relax current issues.

The mental and emotional benefits of lifting, alone, are amazing. There is no greater feeling than setting a new personal record (PR) or getting in a solid workout. Strong, capable and confident are what more women should allow themselves to feel. Lifting weights, alone, even for women not going for PRs or attempting to see how much they can lift, is empowering and builds confidence.

I want to see more women getting healthier and fit, in general, but it would be even more amazing to see more women lift weights. It's time to take control of your body, your mind and your health and learn to pick things up and put them down in an organized, yet wonderful, fashion. Now, let's go show the guys how it's done because strong is beautiful.

Amanda Oppenheim is a graduate of Stevenson University and can be reached at amandaoppenheim15@gmail.com.