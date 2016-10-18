What to wear when working out

Most people know to wear athletic clothes while exercising, but what does "athletic clothes" even entail? Of course, everyone usually needs shoes, bottoms, and a top at the very least, but certain types of attire are good for different people and types of exercise. What you wear can actually have a sizable effect on your workout and your body, so knowing what to wear and what works for you is actually pretty important.

• Headwear. When working out at a gym, home, or outside, headwear is pretty much personal preference whether male or female. I'm not much of a hat person when working out, but I do love headbands. Headbands are great for keeping things out of our faces, like sweat and hair. Some people enjoy wearing baseball hats, which totally works. The only recommendation that I would have in regards to headwear is to make sure it is not too hot or too tight so as to prevent overheating.

• Tops. For the most part, shirts are up to personal preference, as well; however, I would avoid wearing any shirt that isn't a T-shirt or made of athletic material, especially for women. I know some women like to look cute when they work out and need to show off what they have, but the ability to work out freely and comfortably is pretty helpful to getting the most out of your regimen. When it comes down to it, wear whatever you are comfortable in, while also keeping the rules of your gym in mind.

• Bottoms. As long as they are made of some type of athletic material, any bottoms work. Whether you wear shorts, capris or pants is up to you. When working specifically on legs, I definitely recommend wearing some type of compression, whether that be shorts or leggings. Compression worn as a top or bottoms helps make the muscles feel good while working out and also increases blood flow.

• Shoes. Do not ever work out in anything but tennis shoes. I have seen everything from Uggs to sandals, which are absolutely horrible for your feet while working out for a variety of reasons. The only exception to this rule would be yoga, which should be practiced without shoes at all. When it comes to tennis shoes, it's OK to splurge a little to take care of your feet. There are different types of tennis shoes for different types of workouts, such as running shoes or Crossfit shoes, so choose which type works best for you. Most importantly, workout shoes should be comfortable, supportive and sturdy.

• Undies. Stick to athletic wear. Sweat-wicking and chafe-preventing underwear for men and women are important for enjoying a workout and having one less thing to worry about. Undergarments made of athletic material are best for working out for maximum support, comfort and a little style.

• Accessories. Any outfit would be incomplete without accessories, right? Don't go all-out, though — just stick to the helpful stuff. Some helpful athletic accessories include Fitbits or other fitness watches, arm bands to hold phones, earphones, lifting gloves, and other cool stuff. There's no need to get fancy with jewelry or unnecessary extras. Unless it won't get in the way and/or benefit the workout, don't wear it.

Overall, what people wear to work out is up to individual preference. But, there are specific workout clothes made just for exercise that should meet the needs of individuals while exercising. Exercise attire comes in all styles, sizes and prices, so there is no reason not to have the proper attire while working out. Proper workout attire is not only important for comfort, but also helps maximize one's workout.

Amanda Oppenheim is a senior at Stevenson University and can be reached at amandaoppenheim15@gmail.com.