Man apprehended after pursuit through two counties

A Reisterstown man has charges pending after he fled from a domestic dispute, police say.

Ali Reza Esna-Ashari, 39, has pending charges of first-degree assault, possessing a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while revoked, driving while suspended, driving without a license, fleeing and eluding, fleeing and eluding on foot, and leaving the scene of a property damage collision, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

At about 12:25 a.m. Saturday, the Westminster Barrack received a lookout notice from the County Emergency Operations Center for a vehicle that fled Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputies from a domestic dispute, according to the release. The lookout included the location, vehicle description and registration plate.

On the same date, at about 12:26 a.m., Corporal Myers, of the Westminster Barrack, saw a vehicle approaching from the rear that crossed the double yellow line and almost collided into the rear of his marked patrol vehicle, according to the release. Myers allowed the vehicle in question to pass his vehicle and identified it as the suspect vehicle.

Myers activated all of his vehicle's emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle in question, according to the release. The vehicle increased its speed, crossed lane markings and drove in the opposing lanes of traffic.

At about 12:34 a.m., sheriff's deputies utilized "stop sticks" at Md. 91 and Deer Park Road. The passenger-side tires of the suspect's vehicle were disabled, but the suspect continued to elude apprehension, according to the release.

At one point, the suspect intentionally collided his vehicle into Myers' vehicle, initially rendering it disabled, according to the release, while deputies and Trooper Duran, also of the Westminster Barrack, continued to pursue the vehicle.

The pursuit continued into Baltimore County, and Baltimore County police, assisted by Duran, became the primary pursuit vehicles.

The suspect vehicle ultimately stopped on Statewood Drive in Reisterstown in a cul-de-sac, according to the release. The suspect bailed out of the vehicle, and a short foot chase ensued.

The suspect resisted arrest and made threatening statements to both himself and officers, according to the release, but was arrested without further incident at 12:54 a.m. by Baltimore County police and Duran.

The Carroll County State's Attorney's Office was consulted.