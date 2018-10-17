Cockeysville Middle eighth-grader in spotlight as positive role model, future leader

Edwin Hernandez, an eighth-grader at Cockeysville Middle School, has been named the Baltimore County Public Schools’ (BCPS) “Face of the Week.” This online series spotlights the accomplished students, employees and community supporters of BCPS by sharing stories of the talented people who make up Team BCPS.

Edwin, who emigrated with his family from Honduras, is a shining example just how far a positive attitude and being a hardworking student can take you. Edwin got his start at Padonia International Elementary School and moved on to an English-language intensive program at Dumbarton Middle School for the sixth grade. Now, back at his local school, Cockeysville Middle, Edwin is an emerging leader, positive role model and all-around great student.

Edwin is a young man with a cheery disposition who is well thought of by his fellow students as well as the teachers and administrators that he has had over the years. His homeroom teacher, Adam Sutton, commented, “He’s a pretty cool kid. He is eager to please, incredibly hard-working, patient and kind. If I had classes with 40 Edwins in them, my life would be pretty easy.”

Edwin has a particular fondness for his language arts class as well as a love of soccer and music. He has some big plans for himself in high school and beyond.

Edwin is looking forward to becoming a student-athlete at Dulaney High School and, perhaps, pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot later in life. It sure seems like with the right attitude, the sky is certainly the limit for this bright young man.

The announcement of the semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship program included standout Dulaney High School students Anna Boland, Alexandra Kallaur, Meredith Kossoff and Alan Zhang. The four seniors were among just 10 students in Baltimore County Public Schools to be named to the National Merit Scholars program and join an elite group, less than 1 percent of high school seniors from across the country, to compete for 7,500 National Merit scholarships.

The scholarship awards are based on academic records, SAT scores and recommendations and will be awarded in the spring. Of course, these four are not to be commended just for their academics, as during their time at Dulaney High School they have been involved in a wide variety of activities. All have been student-athletes and variously involved in music, marching band, Key Club, Model UN and more. Congratulations to Anna, Alexandra, Meredith and Alan!

Thanks to a long-standing tradition, the students at Saint Joseph’s School spend their Thursday mornings working on an unique project — mass producing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Students in grades 5 through 8 gather before school each week to assemble the PB&J sandwiches for Our Daily Bread, a Baltimore food kitchen.

These hardworking students made 360 just last week. This terrific project is supported by parent volunteers who help to organize and deliver the sandwiches downtown each week. What a meaningful activity for the students and community to support.