Class of 2019 keeps up a rock solid Dulaney High tradition

The huge limestone rocks nestled behind Dulaney High School are sporting a new look these days, courtesy of the Class of 2019. The Senior BBQ, a long-standing tradition that dates to 1965, took place on Friday, Sept. 21for the Dulaney senior class.

The chance to adorn the rocks in their class colors, in this case navy blue and coral, is the unofficial start to senior year, so with the rocks sporting a fresh coat of navy paint, the students used coral paint to leave their mark.

First names, nicknames and lots of handprints and hearts are on display for the year and represent the class of just over 450 students. Once the rocks were painted, the paint started to fly — and soon the entire scene took on a lovely pink hue! Paint-splattered faces and bodies, handprints on T-shirts and paint-covered hair were all the order of the day, and plenty of pictures were taken to document it.

The Senior BBQ is one of the most beloved traditions at Dulaney High School and brings back fond memories for so many in the area. Mention Senior BBQ and most Dulaney alumni can quickly tell you many details about the day — their class colors, their BBQ group and what they painted on the rocks.

The Class of 1981 was green and white, and the Class of 1993 was purple and teal. The Class of 1986 started its 30th high school reunion with more than 30 alumni visiting the rocks to kick off the festivities. The Class of 1969 is gearing up for its 50th reunion, during which they are sure to reminisce about painting the rocks.

Even better, now second and third generations of Dulaney students are enjoying this tradition. As a matter of fact, more than 20 students in the Class of 2019 were painting the rocks, just like their parents and grandparents did over the years.

Senior McKenzie Weller, who is following in the path of her family, said: "Senior BBQ was something I always looked forward to. My grandmother, my mom and my sister all participated in it, and it felt great to carry on a tradition. It was so amazing to see everyone I have grown up with to come together and just have fun."

Grandmother Nancy Conte, Class of 1972, was among the earliest students to paint the rocks, and McKenzie’s mother, Beverly Mcgraw Weller, Class of 1994, remembers painting the rocks blue and purple and commented: "It's a fun tradition that everyone at Dulaney looks forward to as a senior. It’s almost like a rite of passage. We are so lucky to have this tradition.”

While the tradition has evolved over the years, the Senior BBQ, along with the painting of the rocks, is hopefully one that will continue for years to come. Of course, one of the most popular questions is just how much have the rocks gone with 50-plus years of paint on them! Here’s to a great year, Class of 2019!