Kamenetz to honor Khizr Khan at ‘Call for Unity’ rally in Towson

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz plans to honor Khizr Khan, an immigrant from Pakistan whose Army captain son was was killed in Iraq, at a rally in Towson this week.

The county executive says he will issue a special citation recognizing Khan for speaking out for the rights of immigrant communities.

Khzir Khan made headlines when he spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia last summer, criticizing Donald J. Trump, then the Republican nominee for president. Khan's son, Capt. Humayun Khan, was killed in 2004.

The rally, scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Patriot Plaza, is being billed as "A Call for Unity."

The event aims to "bring awareness to the ongoing importance of diversity and eradicating discrimination and hatred in communities in Baltimore County and across the nation," according to an announcement from Kamenetz's office.

The Democratic county executive also plans to proclaim July 12 "Unity Day."

Groups that are co-hosting the event include include Amigos Baltimore County, the Baltimore County NAACP, the Greater Baltimore Muslim Council, the Islamic Society of Baltimore, and the Baltimore Jewish Council.

