Police ID victims of Woodlawn motel double shooting

Baltimore County Police have identified the men found dead in a Woodlawn motel as Angel Luis Mendez Crespo, 27, and Edgardo Castro Estremera, 30, both of the 3600 block of Washington Avenue in Windsor Mill.

An employee discovered the bodies Saturday afternoon in a room at the Motel 6 in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court. Both men had gunshot wounds, police said.

Homicide detectives are continuing an investigation but have not released information on how many times the men were shot, what other evidence was recovered or whether they have a suspect.

"We have no new information to release today," police spokeswoman Elise Armacost wrote in an email Tuesday. "Updates will be provided as they become available."

Attempts to reach Motel 6 management were unsuccessful.

A search of online court records showed no indication of criminal history for either man.

Mendez Crespo appeared to be a barber, according to a Facebook page with his name. An employee at New York Dominican Salon in Windsor Mill said Mendez Crespo worked at the salon for two years, but left in November for another barber shop.

Two people who answered the phone did not want to be named and could not provide the name of Mendez Crespo's most recent employer.

The shooting comes less than a year after Kyron Raymar Simms was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and related charges in a shooting in the Woodlawn Motel 6 parking lot that left two injured.