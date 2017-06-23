Two charged with first-degree murder in three springtime homicides in Baltimore County

A Reisterstown man and woman have been charged with killing three men in two separate cases in Baltimore County this spring, county police announced Friday.

Terica Antoinette Evans, 30, and Derrick Ramont Simmons, 24, were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting deaths of Angel Luis Mendez Crespo and Edgardo Castro Estremera — whose bodies were found last weekend in a Woodlawn Motel 6 room — as well as the death of Kyle Jovan Fulton, who was found on a Windsor Mill sidewalk May 24.

Evans and Simmons, who lived at the same address on Glyndale Court in Reistertown, each face three counts of first-degree murder. Evans is also being charged with first-degree assault, while Simmons is being charged with illegal possession of a firearm, according to online court records.

The victims knew one or both of the suspects, and detectives linked the cases based on similarities from video surveillance evidence, police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said Friday.

Police did not release information about a motive because the investigation is continuing, Peach said. She said she does not believe Mendez Crespo and Estremera knew Fulton.

A Motel 6 employee found Mendez Crespo, 27, and Estremera, 30, dead in a room June 17. Police arrived at about 1:30 p.m. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

On May 24, an individual called 911 to report an apparent assault of a man who was found unconscious on a sidewalk. Police discovered Fulton, who was pronounced dead later at the Sinai Hospital, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Evans and Simmons are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Online court records do not list attorneys for either.

There have been 18 homicides in Baltimore County this year, compared to 14 during the same period last year and 11 in 2015, Peach said. There were 28 homicides in the county last year and 32 in 2015.