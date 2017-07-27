Three more Edmondson Avenue cherry trees dead or dying after vandalism

Three more cherry trees are dead or dying, increasing the total to eight, more than a week after 32 were found deliberately damaged along a half-mile stretch on Edmondson Avenue, the Catonsville Tree Canopy Project director said.

Baltimore County Police continue investigating vandalism to the 15-foot tall trees that Jim Himel, the project's director, discovered the morning of July 17. About seven other trees have green, droopy leaves and appear to be in what Himel called "intensive care."

The damage's effects to the other trees will become more apparent over time, Himel said. The group plans to replace the dead trees, but if it loses all 32, the group will replace them with trees set to be planted in other locations next year.

The trees cost about $500 apiece.

Alex DeMetrick reports Alex DeMetrick reports See more videos

The trees in the median of the roadway were cut with "surgical" precision, drilled and show signs of poisoning, Himel said, in an incident police said likely occurred after dark over the July 15th weekend.

The community has rallied behind efforts to help the trees, with about a dozen families choosing to "adopt" one tree each and help water the tree once or twice a week over the next few months. The damage means trees require watering every three days, Himel said.

"It's very different than just offering to write a check or to donate some money," he said. "The folks that are adopting a tree here are literally saying, 'OK, we're going to take care of this guy for the next two months.' And that's huge."

Whoever adopts the trees will put 20 gallons of water into bags around the tree trunks so water seeps slowly from holes in the bags into the ground and doesn't run off away from the tree in a stream.

Himel said the group hasn't been soliciting donations in the wake of the damage and citizens have been wondering why someone would do this.

"We certainly couldn't jump out and say this is like, a tidal wave and an emergency and, you know, millions of people are gonna starve," he said. "It's just not that. And I think the reactions that we've got more than anything is everyone is just in total disbelief that there's an individual out there that would do this sort of thing."

Children and families are also creating get-well cards, as well as gravestones, out of poster board containing messages along the lines of "RIP: Murdered July 2017," that are stapled to the 30-inch stumps of the dead trees.

The Catonsville Tree Canopy Project held a memorial service for the trees Wednesday afternoon Edmondson Avenue, which Himel said will provide a platform for neighborhood children affected by this event to rally together and support each other.

"It's not like it's a dead relative, but maybe it is a dead relative," he said. "Little kids just don't know how to process this stuff when it's the combination of, they see the dead trees and them being told that somebody actually killed them or has poisoned them."