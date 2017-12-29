Catonsville bakery SugarBakers to appear on Cooking Channel's 'Cake Hunters'

SugarBakers Cakes, a bakery on Frederick Road in downtown Catonsville, will appear on the Cooking Channel tonight on the show “Cake Hunters.”

The half-hour episode, “Wedding Cake of Horrors,” will appear at 10 p.m. on Friday.

“It was super exciting,” said Lizzy Neale, a SugarBakers employee who sketched the wedding cake design for the competition.

SugarBakers was one of three bakeries that competed to design and bake a custom wedding cake for a Maryland couple.

The bride, Monica, wanted a cake inspired by horror movies, according to the channel’s episode description, while the groom, Jesse, wanted a cake with a Maryland theme.

After seeing three different proposals, the couple chose a bakery to make their cake.

SugarBakers filmed the episode in late October, sales and marketing representative Staci Finney said.

The design team, which included Neale as well as Lacey Burja and Jennifer Blanco, worked with the couple to design the cake they wanted, Finney said.

They also sat with the couple during a tasting session and made a small cake to preview their design — the final proposal, which took several weeks to design, was for a cake seven tiers tall, Neale said.

The episode tonight will not be SugarBakers’ first on the show — the bakery appeared on “Cake Hunters” in January in an episode called “Shower Struggles.”

Still, the family-owned bakery employees are excited to watch the episode — Neale is hosting a viewing party on Friday night, she said.

Looking back at her 18 years of cake-making, Neale said she never thought she would end up on television — “especially not making cakes.”