Reel snowman challenge brings holiday spirit to Catonsville

Bennett Carr was startled when a snowman appeared at his Dutton Road home weeks before Thanksgiving.

It hadn't snowed in Catonsville.

The 15-year-old asked his mother, Kathleen, what was going on.

He then saw that the "snowman," which was made from used wooden electrical wire reels, was accompanied by a note challenging his family to bring the blank snowman to life. The note explained that their efforts would be part of a community-wide challenge, in which the public would decide which were the best

It was up to Carr, her husband and three sons to figure out what to do that could make their creation stand out.

They were about to take part in the Reel Snowmen of Catonsville Challenge 2016.

"We were game to do it," said Kathleen Carr.

The challenge is the brainchild of Mark Hayes, a 48-year-old vice president of Rexel, an electrical supply company with an office in Linthicum, and his wife, Leah.

When his company no longer has use for the wooden spools that typically hold cables or wires, the company would typically throw them out.

Those who passed his house told him they liked the snowmen, he said.

For this year, he thought bigger.

Over the course of 2016, he collected reels. By October, he had enough to build 21 snowmen.

He set a few snowmen aside for himself, then loaded up the rest in his van to distribute at friends' homes, including the Carr household, with the letter explaining why they were there.

In the weeks that followed, the snowmen started appearing, each one with a title and theme.

Hayes put six snowmen in his yard of his South Hilltop Road home Dec. 4, including one dressed as a hockey player, one as a snowman on a rocket ship and one as Waldo, a character made popular from the "Where's Waldo?" children's books, trying to stay hidden in a bush.

Hayes was impressed with the creativity of his friends.

"I was thinking we'd get 20 Frosty the Snowman-looking things out on people's front yards," he said. "It's just amazing what folks came up with."

One of the first to appear was "Boh Ho Ho," a snowman on Edmondson Avenue dressed as the National Bohemian beer mascot. Sporting his signature one eye and handlebar mustache, he wears a Santa hat, a scarf and a sash that reads, "Happy Holidays Hon!"

Its creator, Rebecca Morgan, initially wanted to build a snowman that was a pun on Edward Snowden, but it was vetoed by her 12- and 10-year-old sons. They spent about three days designing their creation, which is tied to a tree in their front yard.

"We love Baltimore and we thought happy holiday fun was a great theme," she said.

Morgan was confident she had a winner, until she saw the others in town.

"Now that I've seen the others, I'm not sure," she said. "There's a lot of great ones out there."

Outside the Carr family's home, a snowman wearing an Uncle Sam hat and a Catonsville T-shirt and holding a drink in a koozie, stands among a set of chairs — an homage to those who claim good real estate weeks in advance of Catonsville's popular July 4 parade. A sign next to the chairs reads "30 weeks until 4th July."

Kathleen Carr said the contest was a fun way to embrace the community.

"Catonsville is a pretty quirky town," she said. "I feel like this in line with that."

Bennett Carr thought the competition was a way to get into the holiday spirit and hopes the tradition continues.

"It was a cool experience to put everything together," he said.

Hayes said he hopes to double the number of snowmen in Catonsville in 2017 and has already started collecting supplies for next year.

Photos of the snowmen can be found by searching "2016 Reel Snowmen of Catonsville Challenge" on Facebook.

Awards will be given out for best creative design, best set design and best in show. The public will decide the winners through an online survey.

Hayes hopes the snowmen will stay up through January. A fourth award will be given out for the last snowman standing.

"There's a couple that could hang in there for a while," he said.