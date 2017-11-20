Share your blessings: Volunteers, donations keep Catonsville assistance programs alive

Waltitia Hollman said the staff and volunteers at Catonsville Emergency Assistance are “so nice” that for this month’s visit to pick up groceries, she brought them gifts: miniature bottles of perfume.

Hollman, of Catonsville, said she has been coming to the small white house on Bloomsbury Avenue for help with food for close to a year, after her friend and neighbor, Margaret Gaither, recommended it. The two women waited last week to pick up bags of groceries.

“They help when you’re having a hard time or have unexpected bills,” Hollman said. “I have old parents; You have to help them so you have to cut something out of the budget. This helps fill the gap.”

Filling gaps is Catonsville Emergency Assistance’s mission. The organization provides monthly grocery bags for people in need, as well as weekly bags for the homeless. They also help people keep the lights on and stay in their homes by assisting with utility bills and rent in emergencies.

As the days grow colder and holiday food drives ramp up, that mission is going into overdrive, staff and volunteers said.

"It takes enthusiasm and energy” to handle the volume of donations and requests over the holidays, Director Bonnie Harry said. “It takes a conscientious response to whatever walks in the door.”

Harry took over as director four weeks ago, after working as a registered nurse and in related healthcare positions for 37 years. She said the skill set — serving people — is the same.

The organization receives an influx of food donations during the holiday season. On Nov. 12, Harry said, dozens of volunteers helped sort and store close to 5,000 pounds of donated food.

“We usually don’t have things bursting,” Harry said, gesturing at stacks of containers filled with boxed potatoes and canned chicken soup.

“We’re overwhelmed,” volunteer Ed Cohen said.

Cohen and his wife Anita, both five-year veteran volunteers, packed “holiday bags” — along with normal monthly groceries, clients get an extra bag during November and December containing goods such as pumpkin, cocoa mix, stuffing and cranberries.

Though Cohen said recipients tend to need extra food around the holidays, he encouraged donors to keep donating throughout the year.

“People are not aware that hunger is all year ’round,” Cohen said.

Harry said the number of people they help is up by nearly 12 percent in 2017 as compared to the year before — largely, she said, because wages have not risen enough to meet household needs.

In addition to food, Harry said, the most critical need in the colder months is monetary donations, so the organization can help Catonsville residents pay utility bills to keep the heat on.

The organization received nine utility calls last Monday alone, Harry said, and halfway through November has already used all of its budgeted utility funds — something she said happens every month.

To help more people, Harry said Catonsville Emergency Assistance is encouraging people to donate on or before “Giving Tuesday,” a national movement to encourage giving on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28.

The Catonsville Library and Catonsville United Methodist Church are also collecting toys for a December toy drive, in which Catonsville Emergency Assistance families who have children can pick up toys and clothing.

With more donations and more requests, the small house Catonsville Emergency Assistance operates out of is hectic, full of busy people dodging each other in narrow stairwells.

As volunteers rushed paper bags across the small waiting room on Tuesday, program assistant Mandy Zivin called out to Hollman across the room.

“Waltitia, I know you love liverwurst,” she said. “I have some if you want it."

Amid the “organized chaos,” Harry said, the center still strives to ensure they are “respectful and compassionate” to clients, preparing their grocery bags ahead of their appointments to show them their time is valued.

“They’re important, because they’re people,” Harry said.

Throughout the area, there are dozens of nonprofit groups committed to serving those in need. These groups can always use our help. Below is a sampling of some organizations seeking donations of either money or items, or both. In this season of giving and Thanksgiving, please share your blessings, by giving to those less fortunate.

