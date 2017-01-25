Rookie team from Catonsville finishes in top 10 at robotics tournament

The students of the robotics club at St. Mark School in Catonsville may be young, but don't count them out.

In a competition of teams consisting of mostly high school students, the team finished in 10th place out of 29 teams during the FIRST Tech Challenge at the U.S. Naval Academy last weekend.

The team consisted of three eighth-graders and four seventh-graders, said Matthew Regan, a parent mentor for the team.

The students spent 14 weeks building and programming their robot, Regan said. The team's robot, El Jefe — Spanish for "the boss" — was made out of sheet metal, similar to an Erector Set, for its main structure. The team used a 3D printer to create parts. .

Over the course of the tournament, teams are paired up in alliances to face other alliances.

Each match has two periods — a 30 second segment where the robot is autonomous, based on pre-programmed instructions, along with a 2-minute driver-controlled period. The robot earns points for performing specific tasks, such as putting a ball in a goal or hitting targets.

Despite going in as underdogs, the students were pleased with their performance, Regan said.

"The joy that the kids got out of being, even if we were 20th they would say this is a wonderful thing," he said. "They really did a wonderful job and they were over the moon."

FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — is a nonprofit founded in 1989 to promote science and technology to students.

Saint Mark was one of nine rookie teams and the only middle school-based team to take part in the competition, according to Michael Kaurich of the Columbia-based Universities Space Research Association, which sponsored the tournament.

Seven teams advanced to the state championships, he said.

Saint Mark's season comes to a close Jan. 29, after it competes in a 36-team tournament in Howard County.