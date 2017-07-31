Catonsville barely represented in county's upcoming restaurant week promotion

Just one out of 60 eateries participating in Baltimore County Restaurant Week is in Catonsville, which Office of Tourism and Promotion Director Marjorie Hampson said has become the norm.

"This has been a problem," Hampson said. "Seriously, I don't know why [Catonsville restaurants] will not join."

This summer's restaurant week starts Friday and runs through Aug. 19, and there is another promotion in January, periods that are notoriously slow for the industry thanks to extreme weather and vacations.

Participating restaurants provide set menus and three courses for $15 to $35, offering brunch, lunch, dinner or all three to diners.

Catonsville is represented by Dimitri's International Grille, offering Mediterranean, American and Italian fare that Hampson called the exception in an area that typically snubs the event.

No Arbutus restaurants are taking part.

Baltimore County Restaurant Week began seven years ago, and Dimitri's General Manager Tom Wethern said the restaurant has been participating for about four or five seasons.

The event typically brings in more first-timer diners, Wethern said, and while it's difficult to judge the precise economic impact, the restaurant is visibly busier and online reviews increase.

"It's a no-brainer really for us," Wethern said. "I don't understand why other restaurants don't do it because the cost is minimal and it definitely brings in more people.

Restaurants pay a fee of $295, with a $120 discount for members of the county or local chambers of commerce.

Restaurant week typically provides a 10 to 20 percent overall boost to businesses in the area, Hampson said.

The restaurant business in Maryland is projected to provide $12.1 billion in sales in 2017, and Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce President Keith Scott called the economic value of bringing diners to the area "enormous." He doesn't see any downside, but said membership can fluctuate. There are more than 200 restaurants in Baltimore County listed on the tourism website.

"Some years, certain restaurants will participate and certain years it'll move to another part of the county that becomes a hotbed of participation," he said.

The event does add some additional work for each restaurant, Wethern said, as staff needs to be trained on the set menu — which Dimitri's doesn't usually use — which he speculated could contribute to low Catonsville restaurant participation.

In her time calling restaurants to pitch the event, Hampson said she usually hears that restaurants are content to participate in the Taste of Catonsville, a one-night event coordinated by the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce, with food from different eateries in one place.

"It is not a restaurant week," Hampson said, "It is a one-night tasting party."

But the Chamber of Commerce discontinued the event after last year's because the area's well-established restaurants stopped participating, according to Executive Director Teal Cary.

She called the county's restaurant week a positive experience, but said she didn't know why many Catonsville restaurants don't join in.

"Maybe they don't see the need to try to draw new folks because they have such a loyal clientele in Catonsville," Cary said.

Along with Ship's Cafe, Matthew's 1600 and Catonsville Gourmet, Franco's Italian Bistro is among the restaurants not participating. Owner Jim Furletti said he gets prompted for participation, and "absolutely" considers, but never has because his restaurant is small — it has about 10 tables and maybe 14 bar stools.

"For smaller restaurants like ours," he said, "it may not make as much business sense as it would for a larger restaurant."

Sharon Andrews, the co-owner of Ship's Cafe and Crab House in Catonsville, said her restaurant participated in the Taste of Catonsville, and not the county restaurant week, because it "gets to be too much to do them all."

"I'm so busy now with the crabs right now, I'd be afraid that I wouldn't even be able to service those extra people," she said.

Dimitri's will be offering a set menu including two courses for $17.17, with the option to add a third course for $6. The most popular menu options are typically the Greek salad and beef and dumplings, Wethern said. Third course options include sangria, mojitos and New York-style cheesecake.

Timonium has 10 participating restaurants, while Towson has seven and Parkville has four. Arbutus has none, although Hampson said her office has reached out to a couple. Arbutus has its own, new restaurant week, which ran from March 26 to April 1 in a partnership between the Greater Arbutus Business Association and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Six restaurants and cafes participated, and the next restaurant week is slated for September, Greater Arbutus Business Association President Bettina Tebo said.

Tebo said she didn't have much information about the county event, but remained skeptical, adding that while she doesn't know why Arbutus restaurants don't typically join, it might be too widespread.

"It's good to promote our local businesses," she said, "but I don't think someone from Dundalk is going to come through the tunnel to Arbutus for restaurant week."

Hampson said Arbutus contains a lot of pubs and pizza places that wouldn't benefit from the county's restaurant week.

There may be some other areas that have as little representation as Catonsville, she said, although most are by the water and are busy with crabbing season.

"Not to be outdone by Catonsville," she said. "I mean, Catonsville just doesn't join at all."