Plymouth Wallpaper Co. closes Catonsville store, studies options for future

Plymouth Wallpaper, a fixture in the heart of Catonsville since the early 1980s, closed its doors for the final time earlier this month.

The decision to close the Frederick Road storefront was made earlier this month, said Brian Casey, president of The Casey Group, a Towson-based financial services firm that is helping run the company. The store's final day was Jan. 13.

Casey said the closure was for financial reasons. Home-improvement stores, such as Lowe's and Home Depot, have changed the landscape for smaller independent shops such as Plymouth, he said.

"We've got a building that's worth some money and the business wasn't generating as much as they thought was adequate to continue the business," he said.

While Casey said the business has not shut down, it has no active locations and its website — which was outdated and not used by customers, he said — has been deactivated.

The company is a fourth generation, family owned business that has been around since 1895, its website previously said. Plymouth once had a second location in Cockeysville and was well known in the area's design community.

The company is evaluating what to do next, he said. No definitive plans have been set, as the company considers both storefronts and an online presence.

"We're not quite done yet," said Casey, who has been president of the company since fall 2015. "We're obviously just making some tough decisions."

The Frederick Road property is under contract for sale, Casey said, but he declined to name the buyer.

The 22,000-square-foot, two-story building was built in 1900, according to state property records. Two trustees are listed as current owners.

Baltimore-based Harris Creek Holdings had been seeking a tenant for the property. Its owner, Ryan Perlberg, said in September he was under contract with a trustee. He declined to comment for this story.

Cathy Schneider, president of the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce, said she is unaware of any plans for the space.