Video from Catonsville pharmacy robbery released, police seek clues

Baltimore County Police have released video taken by surveillance cameras at a Catonsville drug store that was robbed last month in an effort to get clues about the suspects.

Surveillance footage of the June 20 afternoon robbery at Rehya Pharmacy shows three suspects leaving the store with a plastic bag that police said contained pharmaceuticals.

An outside camera took video of one of the suspects approaching the store and another opening the door. A third suspect, wearing a black T-shirt, acted as "lookout" outside the business while the other two suspects went inside, police said.

Police said in a news release the suspect who remained outside is described as "tall and thin," about 5-foot-8-inches and appears to be in his 20s or 30s.

One of the suspects in the store, wearing a green floppy hat, shorts and a T-shirt reading "U.S.A.," was described as about 5-foot-8-inches, with a medium build and some facial hair.

He remained at the counter while the other suspect, who police said looked about 20 years old and is described as having a "tall, thin build," went behind it and filled a plastic bag with pharmaceuticals before jumping back over and exiting the store.

Two employees were in the pharmacy in the 400 block of Frederick Road, just outside the Baltimore Beltway interchange, at the time of the robbery, police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach wrote in an email.

There were no customers in the store, she said.The suspects did not have any weapons, and the employees reported the crime immediately after the 1:45 p.m. robbery, the police said.