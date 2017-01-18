Community rallies to help Malone family after fatal fire

Several events and collections are taking place or planned in southwest Baltimore County to support the Malone family after a fire at their Baltimore City home killed six of the family's nine children last Thursday.

The mother, Katie Malone, has worked as a special assistant in the Catonsville district office of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for nearly 11 years. She remains hospitalized and her condition is improving.

At Narcissus Salon in Catonsville, where Malone's mother has been a customer for nearly two decades, customers have been making donations since Friday. Donations have added up to $350 there and will continue to be collected until Friday, according to owner Kristen Leister.

On the business's Facebook page, a post mentions the GoFundMe campaign where more than $301,000 has been raised by 5,282 people in six days to raise money for the family. For those who prefer to donate in person, Leister and her business partner, Kathryn Meiller, decided to accept donations at the salon.

"You want to try to do anything you can," Leister said. "What we've done is not even big compared to what they're going through but if we can ease their pain in any way, it's just human nature to help people."

Donated gift cards are being collected from 6 to 7 p.m. today and Jan. 25 at the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department.

More than half of the 20 members of the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department's auxiliary know members of the family, said Jennifer Gower, the group's vice president.

Gift cards were selected because it will provide the family with support in the months ahead, she said.

"It's a tragedy and we've all kind of been shattered since we heard about it," she said. "We just really want to do what we can to help them at this point.

At Peace A Pizza in Catonsville, a fundraiser was taking place today until 8:30 p.m. An owner or manager was not immediately made available for comment.