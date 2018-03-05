Windstorm blows Krispy Kreme opening date into April

Krispy Kreme Catonsville announced on its Facebook page last week that after strong winds derailed inspection plans, the doughnut shop’s grand opening will be pushed into April.

“Unfortunately, due to the wind we cannot get some of our inspections completed today,” the restaurant said in a March 2 Facebook post. “With that being said, we will have to push back our Grand Opening until April 3!”

Manager Sherri Koblinski said that the location was scheduled to get electricity hooked up on Friday, but because of the wind and the many power outages it caused, BGE said it could not come out.

The morning the seller of hot glazed doughnuts finally opens the doors of its location at 6447 Baltimore National Pike, it will turn on its signature red “Hot Light.”

“We’ll have our machine going at full capacity starting the night before and going all week,” Koblinsky said.

Customers who visit the location that week have the chance to win a “golden ticket,” Koblinsky said; winners will receive a free box of a dozen doughnuts each month for a year.

The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Koblinsky said.

The location is currently hiring for the morning shift and will employ about 45 people in total, Koblinsky said.

The Catonsville store will open in a former fast-food restaurant, in a plaza that includes an Aldi’s grocery and an Applebee’s restaurant.

There are two Krispy Kreme locations in the Baltimore area: Crofton Station in Gambrills, which opened in 2015, and another in Owings Mills that opened last year.