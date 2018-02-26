Catonsville Krispy Kreme opening date set for March 27

Krispy Kreme’s Catonsville location has an opening date: Tuesday, March 27.

The seller of hot glazed doughnuts will open the doors of its location at 6447 Baltimore National Pike and turn on its signature red “Hot Light” at 6 a.m.

“We’ll have our machine going at full capacity starting the night before and going all week,” said Sherri Koblinsky, the location’s general manager.

Customers who visit the location that week have the chance to win a “golden ticket,” Koblinsky said; winners will receive a free box of a dozen doughnuts each month for a year.

The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Koblinsky said.

The location is currently hiring for the morning shift and will employ about 45 people in total, Koblinsky said.

The Catonsville store will open in a former fast-food restaurant, in a plaza that includes an Aldi’s grocery and an Applebee’s restaurant.

There are two Krispy Kreme locations in the Baltimore area: Crofton Station in Gambrills, which opened in 2015, and another in Owings Mills that opened last year.