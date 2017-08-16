A Catonsville girl's life-changing illness puts a family on an uncharted path to recovery

Tracy Horch knew for sure that her daughter Keely's brain was intact on March 14, two weeks after the active 12-year-old suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed from the neck down.

March 14 was Pi Day, and math is Keely's favorite subject. She could always recite the first 35 digits of the mathematical formula. But after a rare, sudden illness, Keely wasn't able to speak.

When her mother asked her if she could try, Keely started blinking, fluttering her blue eyes each time she needed to signal a number. She got all the way to the 35th digit — eight. Tracy knew that Keely had retained her memory.

In late February, Keely woke up with a pounding headache, dizziness and nausea and was found to have a pneumococcal disease, a bacterial blood infection that led to severe swelling in her brain and spinal cord damage.

Within hours, the middle school student who loved running, hiking, baking and soccer had become a quadriplegic.

There is no clear or definitive explanation for how Keely was infected, said Dr. Michelle Melicosta, her attending physician at Kennedy Krieger Institute, a rehabilitation center that works with pediatric patients who have spinal cord injuries.

While the initial infection is not uncommon, Keely's severe sickness and paralysis is, Melicosta added. In the United States, there were an estimated 3,700 deaths in 2013 from pneumococcal meningitis and blood poisoning.

"It's one of those once-in-a-career diagnoses where it's just not what you expect to have happened in an otherwise healthy child," she said.

For the Horch family, doctors visits have been riddled with confusion at the lack of a clear diagnosis. Tracy thinks it was bacterial meningitis, which Melicosta says is possible but was never confirmed.

"It's hard, because we just have no idea what it was," Tracy said.

Since that day in February, the Horch family has seen an outpouring of support from Catonsville, with families, friends and strangers packing them meals, helping them move or holding fundraisers for Keely, a student at Arbutus Middle School.

Keely was discharged July 25 from Kennedy Krieger in Baltimore, where she spent about four months doing six to seven hours of physical and occupational therapy every weekday, and half days Saturday.

Her mother, 56, an adviser at the Community College of Baltimore County in Catonsville, didn't leave her side and slept a few feet away from her bed on a pull-out couch every night. Her father spent the days working as an engineer at Northrop Grumman, spending time at home with Keely's teenage brothers, Liam and Henry, and visiting Keely as often as he could.

There's no clear prognosis, so doctors remain unsure of whether Keely will regain use of her arms, legs and neck. The paralysis happened after Keely suffered a stroke the day she was diagnosed.

But Keely is determined.

"She wants to change the world," her mother said. "Sometimes on her high days she's like, 'I'm going to be the first quadriplegic president of the United States.' And then she says, 'No, I'm not. I'm going to be a paraplegic, because I'm going to get my arms and my neck back."

"I'm gonna kick this thing"

At 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 26, when Tracy was getting ready to go on her morning run, Keely told her that she had the worst headache of her life. Within an hour, she was throwing up. Tracy thought it must be a migraine, the flu or dehydration, so she scheduled a doctor's appointment for 9 a.m. the next day.

In the examining room, as soon as Keely said she was unable to put her chin to her chest due to neck pain, the doctor suspected it could be bacterial meningitis and called an ambulance that took Keely straight to St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, where she received fluids through an IV, Tracy recalled, and doctors conducted a CT scan. They still weren't sure what the problem was.

By 11:30 a.m., Keely had suffered a stroke — a disruption of blood flow to the brain — and was paralyzed from the neck down.

"I got their immunizations, I thought we were safe," Tracy said. "We do hiking in the woods, we go to the Adirondacks. If there were bugs or anything out there, I just didn't think a lot of it — you know, it wouldn't happen to us … I didn't know she could stroke, I didn't know this could happen so fast."

Keely was moved to Charlotte R. Bloomberg Children's Care Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she underwent four hours of surgery in the pediatric intensive care unit. Hopkins doctors familiar with Keely's case did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication to outline the details of the surgery.

Keely spent the next month feeling "like she was in a fog," and communicating using a board and letters, her mother said. She moved to Kennedy Krieger in March, where she underwent physical therapy, occupational therapy and respiratory care. She required a mechanical ventilator to breathe. She was fed through a tube placed into her stomach.

At Kennedy Krieger, doctors work to help patients regain as much function as possible, Melicosta said. For Keely, that started with speech.

Hanging on the blue walls in her room at Kennedy Krieger were dozens of photos showing her playing soccer and with her family at Christmas, her favorite time of the year. Keely said the photos made her feel more comfortable. By the door, there was a brown paper bag with writing on it: "I want people to tell me before they do anything."

It was important to Keely that doctors not treat her like she wasn't able to understand them because she couldn't talk back, Tracy said, so she had that sign made. After regularly working with a speech therapist, she could talk again in April.

Keely would spend up to seven hours a day working with physical and occupational therapists on exercises, such as holding her neck with some support up to strengthen it, or going for miles on a bike that electronically stimulated her legs to encourage movement. She joked that she had worked on every machine in the gym.

Keely eventually learned to control her power wheelchair with her chin — using an adjustable joystick — and she was referred to a hospital in Ohio in June where she got a diaphragm pacer that allowed her to disconnect from the ventilator to breathe for brief periods.

Meanwhile, her mood fluctuated.