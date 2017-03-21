Catonsville singer to appear on Broadway recording

A familiar voice in Catonsville is one step closer to stardom.

Julia Tucker, a 25-year-old Catonsville resident, sang on the upcoming original Broadway cast recording of "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812," an adaptation of a portion of Leo Tolstoy's book, "War and Peace."

The production started off-Broadway in 2012 and made its Broadway debut in 2016, starring singer Josh Groban.

Tucker said she has been singing as long as she has been talking. Growing up, she took part in musical theater and choirs. She has dreams of performing on Broadway.

"Singing on this recording is a small way of having that dream come true," she said.

She found out about the opportunity by following Groban's Twitter account. She said Groban is her greatest influence in music, describing him as a positive role model and an advocate for arts education.

Since 2006, Tucker has sang the national anthem 293 times at civic and sporting events, including 161 performances at Stevenson University in Pikesville, where she earned her undergraduate degree in business communication in 2014 and her master's degree in business and technology management in 2015.

"I just love music, it's such a powerful language," she said. "It communicates ideas and thoughts you can't always do through words. It comes from the heart."

She's been a mainstay at Catonsville's Fourth of July celebrations, riding in the community's annual parade and singing the national anthem during its fireworks display since 2007.

DyAnn Moree, a member of the Catonsville Celebrations Committee, the group that organizes the community's annual parade, said she was thrilled when she found out about Tucker's opportunity.

"She sounds fantastic when she sings," she said. "We get a thrill of having someone who is local and we'd love it if she made it bigger, outside our little community."

The recording session was held Feb. 13 at the New York Society for Ethical Culture and was led by Dave Malloy, the show's writer and composer. Groban made a surprise appearance, she said.

The show has not announced how the recording will be made available, Tucker said.

Tucker is starting a job as a digital media coordinator at a local publishing and communications firm this month . She doesn't have any music performances lined up in the near future but is excited for what comes next, adding she someday hopes to sing the national anthem at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

"I just love music and signing," she said. "I just look forward to where pursuing it takes me."