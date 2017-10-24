Ingleside invites code enforcement in to keep rats out

Forty-five Ingleside residents have asked the county for a sweep to stop rats from settling in along with the cold this winter.

“We have an ongoing rodent issue,” Ingleside Neighborhood Association president Matthew Riesner said in an email. “However it was at its worst a few years ago about the time when Beltway expansion and school construction began.”

That time, Riesner said, a code enforcement sweep seemed to solve the problem.

Catonsville’s Ingleside neighborhood surrounds the Beltway between Edmondson Avenue and Baltimore National Pike, bordered by Atunah Avenue to the west and Harlem Lane to the east.

The sweep is planned for next month.

Justin Olszewski, an inspector with Baltimore County’s code enforcement office, said some of the most common ways people invite rats are by storing garbage without lids and failing to pick up animal feces.

“Rats like to stay where the food sources are,” Olszewski said, adding that rat control is a countywide problem.

A National Pest Management Association survey recently found that 37 percent of homeowners found a rodent in their home over the last year, up from 30 percent in 2013. Pest control company Orkin recently named Baltimore the eighth “rattiest” city in the U.S.

Other code violations the county will be looking for include tall grass, untagged vehicles and houses in disrepair, Olszewski said.

Violators will receive a correction notice and will have until a certain date to fix the violation. After that, Olszewski said, they will be issued a citation, get a hearing date and could be fined — improperly storing garbage, for instance, can carry a $500 fine.

The county recommends homeowners prevent rat infestations by keeping yards clear of debris and food products, blocking holes and crawl spaces with mesh wire and checking homes regularly for signs of rodents.

Code enforcement will also be sweeping the Edmondson Heights neighborhood in November, Olszewski said.

Reports of widespread problems can prompt a neighborhood sweep for rats and the county has an aggressive program to battle the rats. One healthy Norway rat, the most common type found in the area, can produce up to seven litters of babies a year, with as many as a dozen in each litter, according to a county fact sheet. The rodents typically grow 12 to 18 inches, plus tail.