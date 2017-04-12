'It's a terrifying thing to go to bed safe and wake up to fire,' father says after Catonsville house burns

Brett Ferguson and his 9-year-old daughter, Ashley, were getting ready to go to softball practice Saturday morning when she noticed a suspicious odor.

When she asked her father about it, he opened the basement door in their Catonsville house, where they have lived for 10 years, and he encountered what he described as the "thickest darkest cloud of smoke you've ever seen."

It was a race to get the family of five out of the house. The couple's two oldest children, 13-year-old Samantha and 16-year-old Alex, were sleeping, Ferguson said.

"From that point, it happened so fast," said Ferguson, 43. "You could hear the windows popping out before we got to the end of driveway."

The fire caused about $200,000 in damages to their home on Kenwood Avenue, according to a Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman.

Ferguson said there were smoke detectors in the basement but he never heard any sound. The family did have a fire plan in place — to find the nearest exit and wait near the mailbox — which Ashley followed.

"It seemed perfectly reasonable at the time," he said. "I think was most people don't recognize is how fast fire can spread. We got out just in time."

The parents and three children safely exited the house with no injuries. The family's dog, Bella, a 4-year-old mixed breed terrier, did not survive.

Within minutes, friends and neighbors pitched in to help the family, Ferguson said.

"All the kids were outside barefoot and within minutes people had clothes and shoes and food," he said. "I can't say enough about how great this neighborhood is."

The inside of the home appears to be a total loss, but the structure is believed to be OK, Ferguson said. According to state property records, the home was built in 1968.

For the time being, the family is staying in a hotel, as they work on finding more permanent accommodations. He said his family intends to rebuild the Kenwood Avenue home and be back inside in six months.

The children are doing well and have been understanding of the situation, he said.

"It's a terrifying thing to go to bed safe and wake up to fire. It does something to you, emotionally, just to be thinking about, 'am I safe,'" he said. "You go to bed and still hear fire popping, glass breaking, everything we own still smells like smoke. The sounds and smell literally linger on days afterward, even in the hotel room."

A GoFundMe campaign started by the daughter of a neighbor raised more than $10,000 in its first day online. Since the campaign started Sunday, 147 people have pledged $12,266.

"It's amazing generosity," he said. "That part makes us feel very special."

As of Tuesday, the cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation, Natalie Litofsky, the fire department spokeswoman, said.