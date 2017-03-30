Police: Rumors of gun at Catonsville High School unfounded, student questioned

A Catonsville High School student is being given a "threat assessment" by police and the school system after rumors circulated Wednesday night about a student planning to bring a shotgun to the 1,754-student school, Baltimore County police said Thursday.

"There was a rumor, but it's not true," said Mychael Dickerson, a spokesman for the school system.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, said a male student and his parents are being interviewed by police. Authorities also will look at social media sites to make sure there were no online threats made. Police do not know the student's age or grade.

Security at the school was not increased Thursday, Peach said.

Principal Matthew Ames said rumors started after a student showed a stock photo image of a gun in a guitar case via a cellphone.

"Unfortunately, it caused a domino effect of things that were not true," he said.

School staff spent Thursday morning addressing the issue with concerned parents and students, he said. Ames sent out a recorded call to parents at about 12:45 p.m. to provide clarity on the situation.

Ames said the school will consider disciplinary action after an investigation is completed.

He said an incident like this had not happened since he joined the school two years ago.

"We will handle it very seriously," he said. "The trickle effect that happens and the amount of disruption it has in classrooms, that in and of itself is problem for me."

Peach said the situation is unrelated to an incident earlier this week in Frederick County, in which an 18-year-old student was allegedly planning an attack at Catoctin High School in April, and her father alerted authorities after reading portions of her diary.