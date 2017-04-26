On a four block stretch in Catonsville, salons make the cut

After a decade as a hairdresser, Amanda Hancock didn't think she would open her own salon.

For a long time, what she had — freedom, a great job and a steady clientele at a salon in Locust Point — was "good enough," she said.

Then came the day in August, when Hancock, a 30-year-old who lives one block away from Catonsville in Baltimore City, was contemplating how her career would evolve, realizing she didn't want to work for somebody else forever.

On Halloween, she signed a 10-year lease on property in Catonsville to open her salon, Ash and Oak.

Four months and $125,000 later, Ash and Oak opened in what was formerly a real estate office on the corner of Frederick Road and Ingleside Avenue.

"It really snowballed," she said, days before her business's grand opening in March. "I started to entertain the idea. Once I started to get some movement, it just took off."

When Ash and Oak debuted, it became the sixth barber shop or hair salon to open within a four block stretch of Frederick Road, joining The Beauty Bar 402, Catonsville Hair Co., Hairoglyphics, U.S. Barber, Hair Weaves and Extensions Salon and a Hair Cuttery franchise.

"I think there's a lot of great hair salons in Catonsville," Hancock said. "I don't know if there's a need for a hair salon, another one, but I just think what I'm offering is an elevated experience and people are looking for it."

That four-block area doesn't include Narcissus Salon, on Bloomsbury Avenue, about one-tenth of a mile south of Ash and Oak, or Lush 35 Salon & Grooming Lounge on Mellor Avenue, a block west of Narcissus.

"There are so many people in Catonsville, all the salons can handle all the people," said Kathy Meiller, co-owner of Narcissus. "We haven't been too worried about it."

Heather Whipps, manager at The Beauty Bar 402, said the area is a good spot for a salon because of its proximity to Interstate 695, the Baltimore Beltway.

The business started last year, but the location has been a salon for over 40 years — Whipps has been there for 11. It was formerly called The Perfect Touch. An eyelash extensionist at the salon recently bought the business, she said.

"We're right off the Beltway, so it's easy for anybody within a 20-mile radius to get to," she said.

There are 51 active licensed cosmetologists and 11 licensed barbers in the 21228 ZIP code, according to Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulations records.

According to state code, the responsibilities for a barber include cutting, styling and shampooing hair, shaving or trimming beards and massaging faces. A cosmetologist focuses on providing services intended to beautify, clean or embellish hair, arching or dyeing eyebrows and eyelashes, providing aesthetic services or nail technician services.

Teal Cary, executive director of the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce, said the existing salons continue to prosper, which makes the area attractive for new businesses.

They are all in the center of town near neighborhoods, easy walking distances away, she said.

"Because it's such a large population that uses the service, I don't think you can have too many," she said. "They each cater to a certain demographic and I think that's why they're all successful."

Prices for services vary, as many salons use a pricing system based on the extent of the work and stylist's level of experience. A women's haircut costs $17 at U.S. Barber and can go as high as $65 at Ash and Oak.

Glenn Boller, owner of Catonsville Hair Co., has watched the hair scene evolve in Catonsville in his nearly 30 years running his business.

"It's a gathering of a very fine professionals who realize there's a need and the market is being filled by people opening salons," he said.

The salon owners said the competition is friendly between the nearby businesses.

Whipps said if her shop is crowded or has a service it can't provide, staff will suggest the nearby salon.

"There's no ill feeling toward anybody in the area, at all," Whipps said. "We all kind of work together."

The owners said each business does something different to make them stand out. Few are open on Sundays, for example. Catonsville Hair Co. continues to do shampoo and sets — a hair curling technique — and perms for customers. At Ash and Oak, they provide sustainable products and services.

"We've got a focus on being elegant and luxurious but we have a purpose and mission of doing things differently," Hancock said.

While the relationships are friendly, the competition provides business owners with motivation to improve, whether it be through building upgrades, staff training or different business techniques.

"It keeps me moving forward. I can't rest on my laurels," Boller said. "Having been in the area as long as I have, I've seen people come, I've seen people go."

Ash and Oak has put a focus on social media, showcasing current and relevant looks that their stylists can provide for customers.

"Everything we put up is a reflection of our skill, and our skill is above and beyond," she said.

Boller has noticed the rise of social media usage among competitors and said a staff member will be using it to increase his shop's presence.

At Catonsville Hair Co., Boller is in the process of a year-long remodeling that will update every component of the salon by Christmas. Narcissus Salon also is remodeling, the third in the 13 years it has been open, Meiller said.

"[We're] making sure it stays beautiful so people realize we care about them and come to a nice place," she said.

Boller welcomes the competition, saying at 61, it keeps him on his toes.

"I'm proud to be surrounded by professionals who find Catonsville to be the community that it is and they're willing to join me," he said. "There's enough to go around. Everyone just wants their piece of the pie."