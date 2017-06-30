Fourth of July chairs throughout the years in Catonsville

With rumors of the tradition starting back in the 1960s, seats of all sorts along Frederick Road have become an annual summer sight along Frederick Road as residents stake their claim to a spot to enjoy the annual Fourth of July celebration, one of the most popular Independence Day celebrations in the region.

While we couldn't find any photographic evidence of chairs pre-2002, here is what we have found, featuring everything from the mundane to the (water balloon) weaponized.

