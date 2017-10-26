Damaged trees on Edmondson Avenue to be replaced Nov. 4

A half-mile stretch of Edmondson Avenue will be closed on the morning of Nov. 4 as community groups plant cherry trees, rose bushes and flowers in the road's medians to replace trees that someone sliced and damaged in July.

“This landscaping, this parkway, these trees, rosebushes and flowers — this is part of the community,” said Jim Himel, a forester and director of the Catonsville Tree Canopy Project.

“You can see it in the level of donations and participation effort,” Himel said. “This means a lot to everybody. Caring goes beyond people’s front yards.”

The volunteers will replace the 20 trees that died after 32 were found vandalized in July, Himel said. The trees were deliberately cut and drilled and showed signs of poisoning. Volunteers nursed the remaining damaged trees back to health with regular watering, Himel said.

Edmondson Avenue will be closed between Winters Lane and Smithwood Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon. on Saturday, Nov. 4 for the planting. Participants do not expect a lot of morning traffic, Himel said, adding that people traveling through the area should use parallel roads, such as Frederick Road.

The Tree Canopy Project is organizing the event with the Oak Crest and Old Catonsville neighborhood associations, which represent the areas on either side of Edmondson.

“At least from a real estate perspective, anything that betters the quality of the neighborhood, the better it is for people that live there and people that are buying and selling,” said Susan Szulinski, a real estate agent and lifelong Catonsville resident.

Szulinski said she was surprised to find that a few people on the Oak Crest Facebook page were against the project — one woman, Szulinski said, was concerned the trees would create blind spots for drivers that would put pedestrians at risk.

Otherwise, the reaction from her neighbors has been positive, Szulinski said, She and Himel expect at least 100 people to volunteer Nov. 4.

“It makes me so sad to know someone would do that,” Szulinski said of the vandalism, adding that she hopes seeing the community come together for the tree planting will discourage the vandal from striking again.

Volunteers will also replace 50 rose bushes that died over the summer at around the same time the trees died.

The group will replace grass, which needs regular mowing, with mulch, to minimize the need for maintenance. In that mulch the group will plant perennial flowers that will bloom at different times from spring through fall.

The rose bushes, Himel said, will flower from July through November. The cherry trees will bloom in the spring, though they may not be ready to do so this coming spring, he added.

Himel estimated the project’s price at somewhere between $5,000 and $10,000, which is being paid for through donations of plants and cash. The group also received a $500 grant from Constellation Energy, and requested a $2,500 grant from Patapsco Heritage Greenway, he said.

Himel said the goal is to transform Edmondson Avenue from “just another suburban street” to a lush parkway.

“When you drive by these trees, and when cherry trees are blooming, hopefully it makes your drive a little less stressful,” Himel said.

Szulinski said she is looking forward to making what she hopes will be a lasting mark on the neighborhood as the trees take root.

“We took over that earth,” she said. “Now, this is a way to give back to it.”